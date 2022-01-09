Butler County Fair queen Maya Kidd named 2022 Ohio Fairs Queen

She and Connor Ogborn were named the Butler County Fair queen and king ahead of the opening of the fair in Hamilton in July 2021.

Kidd has been involved with fair life for a substantial amount of time. In July she said she was eager to be given the opportunity to represent a community that has been part of her life for nine years.

On top of fulfilling her duties and responsibilities as the county queen, such as meeting with the public and being the face and representative for Butler County while attending surrounding areas fairs and events, Kidd said she had a personal goal that she would like to see put into action as well.

“There’s kind of a divide between the kids that show livestock and the kids that take on the book projects, like archery, sewing, the shooting sports and the nutritional projects,” she said. “My goal as queen is to blur the lines between and to get the livestock kids more involved with non-livestock-centered activities and vise versa.”

The state queen typically travels around the state to attend as many local agricultural fairs and festivals as possible. They are role models for the next generation of youth in agriculture and 4-H.