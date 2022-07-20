journal-news logo
Butler County Fair 2022: Farm Zone exhibit educates on local agriculture, nature

The 172nd Butler County Fair is Sun., July 24-Sat., July 30 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. General admission for adults is $9 per day and includes parking. For children ages 6-12, tickets are $4 with a paying adult. For more information, visit https://butlercountyohfair.org. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Each day to have differing themes.

The Ohio State University Extension, Butler County will once again host interactive demonstrations and activities all week long at its Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit at this year’s Butler County Fair.

Starting on Sunday, each day will have a different theme showcasing local organizations, such as the Butler County Farm Bureau, OSUE, Butler County and Butler County Soil and Water Conservation, with related presentations and interactive activities.

“The whole purpose is to educate folks coming in,” J.T. Benitez, the extension educator of Agricultural Natural Resources at the OSUE, Butler County, said. “Our goal is to be the first stop when you come into the fair.”

Kelly Crout, district director for the Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District, said she always looks forward to seeing familiar faces at the fair and teaching others about water safety. The Butler County Soil and Water Conservation will be at the exhibit on Wednesday with various demonstrations, including fishing with a pool noodle and identifying stream bugs.

“It’s a nice opportunity to try to spread our message and get the education out there,” Crout said. “And hands-on activities, we find, are really important because it helps kids learn, so we try to make it fun as well as interactive.”

Although the Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District will only conduct its activities on Wednesday, it will still be a part of the exhibit all week.

“We’ll also have a booth inside the Farm Zone, it won’t necessarily be manned, but we’ll have all of our information there, and we’ll have a display, and we’ll have a QR code that will share all of our upcoming workshops,” Crout said.

In addition, the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Butler County Farm Bureau and various departments of the OSU, Butler County will also have permanent booths set up all week.

Benitez encourages everyone to stop by the Farm Zone Educational Exhibit to learn about nature and agriculture and support the local organizations.

“We’re all a part of Butler County, and Butler County is a huge county, and there are lots of different organizations to work with, and they all have teaching opportunities to bring here to the fair, and that’s what the Farm Zone is, it’s an educational exhibit of agriculture and natural resources.”

The Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday next week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

FARM ZONE SCHEDULE

Sunday: Butler County Farm Bureau Day

  • Cabbage Contest
  • Teaching Demo Corner
    • 1:30 p.m. Mason Bees, Our Native Bee presentation
    • 4 p.m. Mason Bees, Our Native Bee presentation
  • Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays
    • Butler County Lamb and Wool
    • Butler County Cattlemen’s Association
    • Butler County Pork Producers
    • Reily Fire Department
    • Mullen Dairy

Monday: Natural Resource Day

  • Teaching Demo Corner
    • 1:30 p.m. Hueston Woods presentation
    • 4 p.m. Hueston Woods presentation
  • Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays
    • Hueston Woods naturalist
    • Butler County Metroparks
    • Girl Scouts

Tuesday: OSUE, Butler County Day

  • Teaching Demo Corner
    • 1:30 p.m. Canner testing demonstration
    • 4 p.m. Sun safety and water presentation
  • Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays
    • Robotics demo
    • 4-H Carteens
    • The Ohio State University Extension and 4-H display
    • Agriculture and family and consumer sciences display

Wednesday: Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District Day

  • Teach Demo Corner
    • 1: 30 p.m. Stream adaptation activity
    • 4 p.m. Stream adaptations activity
  • Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays
    • Stream Bug Activity
    • Wildlife Identification
    • Pool Noodle Fishing

Thursday, July 28: Kids Activity Day

  • Teaching Demo Corner
    • 1:30 p.m. 4-H/FCS Snack Attack Cooking Demo
    • 4 p.m. 4-H/FCS Snack Attack Cooking Demo
  • Center Aisle Interaction Activities/Displays
    • Fitton Center for Creative Arts
    • Hamilton Conservation Corps
    • Ohio Soybean Council Youth Activities
    • Edgewood, Ross and Talawanda FFA SAE Displays

Friday, July 29: Historical Day

  • Teaching Demo Center
    • 1:30 p.m. Butler County Lamb and Wool - Lamb Tasting
    • 4 p.m. Butler County Lamb and Wool - Lamb Tasting
  • Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays
    • Butler County Historical Society

Saturday, July 30: Farm Zone Day

  • Teaching Demo Corner
    • 1:30 p.m. Gardening 101
    • 4 p.m. Gardening 101

MORE INFO

General admission to the 172nd Butler County Fair is $9 per day and includes parking. For children ages 6-12, tickets are $4 with a paying adult. For more information, visit butlercountyohfair.org.

WE HAVE IT COVERED

The Journal-News will be at the Butler County Fair for daily coverage. See photos, video and articles at journal-news.com and coverage will appear in print.

