Butler County Fair 2022: Farm Zone exhibit educates on local agriculture, nature

Although the Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District will only conduct its activities on Wednesday, it will still be a part of the exhibit all week.

“We’ll also have a booth inside the Farm Zone, it won’t necessarily be manned, but we’ll have all of our information there, and we’ll have a display, and we’ll have a QR code that will share all of our upcoming workshops,” Crout said.

In addition, the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Butler County Farm Bureau and various departments of the OSU, Butler County will also have permanent booths set up all week.

Benitez encourages everyone to stop by the Farm Zone Educational Exhibit to learn about nature and agriculture and support the local organizations.

“We’re all a part of Butler County, and Butler County is a huge county, and there are lots of different organizations to work with, and they all have teaching opportunities to bring here to the fair, and that’s what the Farm Zone is, it’s an educational exhibit of agriculture and natural resources.”

The Farm Zone Agricultural Educational Exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday next week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

FARM ZONE SCHEDULE

Sunday: Butler County Farm Bureau Day

Cabbage Contest

Teaching Demo Corner

1:30 p.m. Mason Bees, Our Native Bee presentation



4 p.m. Mason Bees, Our Native Bee presentation

Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays

Butler County Lamb and Wool



Butler County Cattlemen’s Association



Butler County Pork Producers



Reily Fire Department



Mullen Dairy

Monday: Natural Resource Day

Teaching Demo Corner

1:30 p.m. Hueston Woods presentation



4 p.m. Hueston Woods presentation

Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays

Hueston Woods naturalist



Butler County Metroparks



Girl Scouts

Tuesday: OSUE, Butler County Day

Teaching Demo Corner

1:30 p.m. Canner testing demonstration



4 p.m. Sun safety and water presentation

Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays

Robotics demo



4-H Carteens



The Ohio State University Extension and 4-H display



Agriculture and family and consumer sciences display

Wednesday: Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District Day

Teach Demo Corner

1: 30 p.m. Stream adaptation activity



4 p.m. Stream adaptations activity

Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays

Stream Bug Activity



Wildlife Identification



Pool Noodle Fishing

Thursday, July 28: Kids Activity Day

Teaching Demo Corner

1:30 p.m. 4-H/FCS Snack Attack Cooking Demo



4 p.m. 4-H/FCS Snack Attack Cooking Demo

Center Aisle Interaction Activities/Displays

Fitton Center for Creative Arts



Hamilton Conservation Corps



Ohio Soybean Council Youth Activities



Edgewood, Ross and Talawanda FFA SAE Displays

Friday, July 29: Historical Day

Teaching Demo Center

1:30 p.m. Butler County Lamb and Wool - Lamb Tasting



4 p.m. Butler County Lamb and Wool - Lamb Tasting

Center Aisle Interactive Activities/Displays

Butler County Historical Society

Saturday, July 30: Farm Zone Day

Teaching Demo Corner

1:30 p.m. Gardening 101



4 p.m. Gardening 101

MORE INFO

General admission to the 172nd Butler County Fair is $9 per day and includes parking. For children ages 6-12, tickets are $4 with a paying adult. For more information, visit butlercountyohfair.org.

See photos, video and articles at journal-news.com and coverage will appear in print.