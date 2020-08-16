Woman in a stolen car follows deputy for 11 miles to see where he was going

A Butler County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving to work in his marked patrol vehicle about 7 a.m. Sunday when he noticed a vehicle followed him - for 11 miles.
Sgt. Mike Matala noticed the vehicle following him from Wayne Madison Road and Trenton Road in Trenton following him for 11 miles matching his turns to a parking lot on Bobmeyer Road in Fairfield, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Matala said the driver of the vehicle committed a few moving violations so when the vehicle followed into the parking lot, he initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, Christina King of Middletown, was driving a stolen B-Safe Driver Education car. When asked why she was following the him, she replied, “She just wanted to see where he was going,” according to police reports.
King, 37, was arrested on a felony charge of receiving stolen property. She is being held without bail in the Butler County Jail pending an initial appearance in Hamilton Municipal Court, according to the Butler County Jail website.
“They drive to our jail and get arrested in the parking lot, now they are following our deputies across the county just to be arrested,” said Sheriff Richard K. Jones. “We have a lot of deputies working today if anyone else wants to turn themselves in.”