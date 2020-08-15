Man shot, hospitalized following Friday night shooting in Middletown

A Middletown man was shot Friday night and was in serious condition Saturday afternoon at Miami Valley Hospital, police Chief David Birk.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the 1500 block of Manchester Avenue.
Birk said he was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition and was in surgery as of 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
No further details were made available before the Journal-News deadline.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.