Middletown police investigating drive-by shooting

Middletown police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday morning that left one person shot in the leg, according to police.
They responded to the 1200 block of Baltimore Street at 2:30 a.m. today for a drive-by shooting with a subject shot. Upon arrival, officers located an individual shot in the leg. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital, police said.
The police department is looking for silver Dodge Magnum, a vehicle that was seen leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any further information, you are asked to call Detective McDonald at 513-425-7737.