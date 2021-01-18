Woman held on federal charge, video shows FBI trying to serve warrant in Champaign County

We are reaching out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information about the arrest and what charges Watkins faces.

The Ohio Capitol Journal previously reported this month that a 38-year-old Champaign County woman named Jessica Watkins joined a self-identified militia at the U.S. Capitol when protests turned into a riot on Jan. 6.

The woman told the Ohio Capitol Journal that she did not destroy any property and that she and three others in the militia tried to stop anyone from destroying property.

