Woman held on federal charge, video shows FBI trying to serve warrant in Champaign County

A woman is being held on a preliminary unspecified federal charge in the Montgomery County Jail after the FBI attempted to serve a warrant in Champaign County over the weekend.
Jessica Watkins, 38, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 2 a.m. Monday, according to jail records. The U.S. Department of Justice is listed as the arresting agency.
She has not been formally charged at this time. A search of the federal courts records website did not show any cases for her.
A video shared on Facebook Sunday morning shows vehicles with flashing lights outside a home the poster says is in Woodstock, Ohio. A man is overheard on a loudspeaker saying, “Jessica Watkins this is the FBI with a warrant. Come to the back door with your hands up and empty.”
It is not clear if Watkins was arrested at that time or if she later turner herself in.
We are reaching out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information about the arrest and what charges Watkins faces.
The Ohio Capitol Journal previously reported this month that a 38-year-old Champaign County woman named Jessica Watkins joined a self-identified militia at the U.S. Capitol when protests turned into a riot on Jan. 6.
The woman told the Ohio Capitol Journal that she did not destroy any property and that she and three others in the militia tried to stop anyone from destroying property.
We will update this story as more information is released.