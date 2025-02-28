Woman admits to stealing thousands from Edgewood Athletic Boosters

The remaining charges were dismissed. Bietenduvel faces a maximum of 12 months in prison.

Judge Keith Spaeth set sentencing for May 1. She remains free on her own recognizance.

Bietenduvel was a concession manager for Edgewood Athletic Boosters and made purchases for her own use and her family’s use with the booster debit card totalling $4,301.19 between May 4 and Aug. 5, 2024, according to Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Garrett Baker. In many cases, the purchase also included hundreds in cash back.

Last summer, members of the board became suspicious of Bietenduvel’s purchases when she refused to provide receipts, according to court documents. When the boosters president was able to obtain duplicate receipts they revealed many of the items were not for concession stand use.

Some of those items included rear enhancing butt pads, facelift tape, tank tops, T-shirts and pizza, ground beef from a Amazon and Costco and large grocery purchases for the family at Kroger in Liberty Twp., according to prosecutors.

Unauthorized purchases from Home Depot included a curtain rod, fresh flowers and a fan, that was used by Bietenduvel’s family at a demolition derby as well as a lighted address sign for her house, according to court documents.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged theft and during a search of Bietenduvel’s house several items were found purchased by her misuse of the credit card.

“The board in this case did a fantastic job,” Barker said. “I know a lot of times people want to know how these things happen, but they did some digging after they became suspicious about the lack of receipts, got duplicates and saw some of the times were not for the boosters in anyway,” Baker said