What’s happening in Hamilton? 5 recent stories you might have missed

“We wanted to connect people with local businesses that we have here in the city of Hamilton,” Mathews said. “And we wanted to give particular opportunities to our Black and brown community, because sometimes they feel disenfranchised, or they feel like they don’t have the opportunity to apply, or get started with started with some of the companies that are local.”

Fast-growing paper company latest international business to locate in Hamilton

Butler County’s largest city has lost some significant paper companies, including Champion and Beckett, but recently landed another international paper company, one of the fastest-growing in the world, Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said in his State of the City speech on Thursday.

Smith noted fast-growing Spain-based Saica Group soon will have a groundbreaking ceremony in the city as one of several international businesses in Hamilton.

“For the people that were so upset about losing 150 years worth of papermaking in Hamilton, Ohio, Saica is one of the fastest-growing paper manufacturers in the world,” he said of the company, whose name is pronounced SAY-ka and which makes corrugated boxes.

Why Hamilton’s Park5 might be the most unique rooftop in the city

One of Hamilton’s newest parks is five stories in the air. It’s called Park5, and is the top level of the city-owned McDulin parking garage.

Some families have been gathering there on Sunday evenings to skate, bike, chat and watch sunsets.

“My family and friends have enjoyed Park5,” said Leah Hughes, an IT employee for the city.

They started going there for gatherings called “Sunday Sun Sets.”

Hamilton buys property to allow 50-plus apartments, save historic double residence

Hamilton is looking to buy the property at 326 Main St. for $100,000 to provide developer Jim Cohen room to build a proposed 50-plus apartment complex while also preventing from demolition a double-residence that people urged City Council to save.

Cohen, whose Blue Ash-based CMC Properties created The Marcum development downtown, had proposed to tear down the duplex at 310-312 Main Street to make way for the apartments.

But a groundswell of support from area residents on behalf of that Tudor Revival building with Craftsman touches prompted the city to take another approach.

New retail building coming to Hamilton’s West Side: What to know

An orthodontist group is building a new group of retail shops on Main Street west of the Steak 'n Shake restaurant in Hamilton.

“The owner/developer of this property is Dr. Kevin J. Ison who owns Orthodontic Specialists,” said Joe Doxsey, the real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway Professional Realty who is seeking tenants for the project.

Orthodontic Specialists now has eight locations in the Cincinnati area. Although they have a Hamilton office, they wanted to upgrade their location and also invest in Hamilton, officials said.

Orthodontic Specialists will occupy 2,000 to 3,000 square feet of the total 12,780-square-foot complex.

