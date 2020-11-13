What would a second restaurant shutdown mean in Butler County? ‘That just blows all those dollars out the window’

DeWine said Thursday the reason bars, restaurants and fitness centers are being closely monitored is weather-related. He said people are moving inside, and any inside activity is "more difficult, more dangerous.”

“It’s the time that they’re not wearing the mask," he said. "This is what raises the risk.”

Restaurateur Tano Williams, who owns Tano Bistro in Hamilton and Loveland, said he’s aggravated but is prepared to pivot to meet new guidelines, which would cost time and money. He has invested in the safety of his customers, including a new air ion purification system and heated igloos for outdoor dining.

“We’re being as proactive as possible, he said. “When you say shut down, that just blows all those dollars out the window.”

Cilley said she has invested tens of thousands of dollars to help keep her customers safe, including installing an outdoor tent to help with social distancing as the weather grows colder, signage that mandates the wearing of masks, and upgraded cleaning supplies and protocols.

“We’ve done everything the state’s asked us to do, and then some,” she said.

If the governor does shut down all bars and restaurants, or further limit their capacities, she said, “It’s scary for me but would be devastating for them right before the holidays. Absolutely devastating for them.”

Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker said everyone is concerned about the recent COVID-19 case surge, and committed to controlling the rising numbers, but “we are also deeply concerned for the 58 percent of Ohio restaurants that have indicated they may close their doors permanently if they continue operating at current capacity.”

Two weeks ago, DeWine pleaded with Ohioans to not have gatherings of any size as they are “directly impacting” schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

The governor cited gameday watch parties, large wedding receptions, house parties and family gatherings as reasons for the community spread. He also cited crowded bars, which Cilley said she’s made efforts to keep patrons socially distant.

DeWine said on Wednesday that the state is at “the most crucial phase of this pandemic” and it’s time to return to the basics.

“What each Ohioan does in his and her own life impacts all of us. It impacts every community,” he said. “The more people who get the virus, the more likely it will spread to all the places that we desperately want and need to keep open and operating.”

NEW COVID-19 HEALTH ORDERS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday two impending Ohio Department of Health orders:

Revised Mask Order

Most people and businesses have followed COVID-19 virus guidelines issued in July, others are not following the state’s mask order. The Ohio Department of Health will reissue the state’s mask order and add three provisions:

Each store will be required to post a sign outlining face-covering requirements at all public entrances to the store;

Each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks; and

A new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance. A written warning will be issued on a first violation, and an up to 24-hour store closure will be ordered on a second violation.

New Social Gathering Order

There has been a rampant spread of the COVID-19 virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals.

The state health department will issue an order to will place new restrictions on these social activities. Specifically, open congregate areas will no longer be permitted to open, and everyone will be required to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks.