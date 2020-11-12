Butler County district part of new coronavirus quarantine testing

The new study is a state response to complaints from some Ohio districts that the quarantining of students who were in proximity to students testing positive was overly cautious and forcing large numbers of healthy students to miss out on live classes, sports and other extra-curricular activities in staying at home for two weeks.

“We are proud to be a part of this statewide study,” said Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller, whose district enrolls 16,800 students and is the ninth largest in Ohio.

“Having been in school all day, every day, since August 17, our data shows that there is little to no spread in the classroom when everyone is wearing a mask. We are hopeful that our state leaders will use the data from this study to lessen the number of days required for quarantine due to a positive case in a school setting.”