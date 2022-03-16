Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022

The slugger reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to several sources. The contract reportedly is worth $80 million over four years.

He earned $10 million last season when he played with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. With the Red Sox and Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and drove in 71 runs.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Thursday in remembrance of longtime Hamilton attorney

Caption James Cooney, Bobby Webb's lawyer, is taking the case of the loud roosters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Webb raises roosters at his five acre plot out in the country near Oxford and neighbors have complained about the noise. The neighbors have won so far. Credit: BILL REINKE Credit: BILL REINKE Caption James Cooney, Bobby Webb's lawyer, is taking the case of the loud roosters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Webb raises roosters at his five acre plot out in the country near Oxford and neighbors have complained about the noise. The neighbors have won so far. Credit: BILL REINKE Credit: BILL REINKE

James E. Cooney, a longtime Hamilton attorney, former teacher and city councilman, believed St. Patrick’s Day was a national holiday.

Proud of his Irish roots, Cooney married his wife of 42 years, Holly on St. Patrick’s Day and reveled in the day annually. So, it’s only fitting that his celebration of life will happen Thursday. He died in January.

“When he passed, I decided to wait and have his memorial on St. Patrick’s Day,” Holly Cooney said, noting there will be “everything Irish,” including green beer, Guinness, a bagpiper from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. “It is his memorial, but it is also a St. Patrick’s Day party. He will be there. I am going to bring his urn and put it on the mantel.”

Niederman Farm ends annual Christmas event, asks those who have attended to share memories

Caption Janet and Bob Niederman present the family farm’s free Walk Thru the Bible Christmas Display, an attraction that drew more than 10,000 guests annually, in the 2015 installment of the event. GINNY MCCABE Caption Janet and Bob Niederman present the family farm’s free Walk Thru the Bible Christmas Display, an attraction that drew more than 10,000 guests annually, in the 2015 installment of the event. GINNY MCCABE

A Christmas season tradition at Liberty Twp.’s Niederman’s Farm is ending.

The display called “Walk Thru the Bible” launched back in 2001 and was open at Bob and Janet Niederman’s farm on LeSourdesville-West Chester Road from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve annually. This year, the family says the event won’t be returning.

In a posting on Facebook, the Niedermans shared information about the closure and that items from the display are for sale in an online auction. They also want folks who attended “Walk Thru the Bible” to share their memories of it that they can put in a special book for Bob Niederman.

Development disabilities board gives $50K to Nuxhall Foundation for sports facility

Caption The Nuxhall Foundation is fundraising to build a 28,000-square-foot indoor facility to provide recreational opportunities for those who are physically and developmentally disabled. The facility will be an addition to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields on Groh Lane in Fairfield. The total cost for the project is an estimated $6.2 million. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided Caption The Nuxhall Foundation is fundraising to build a 28,000-square-foot indoor facility to provide recreational opportunities for those who are physically and developmentally disabled. The facility will be an addition to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields on Groh Lane in Fairfield. The total cost for the project is an estimated $6.2 million. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

One of the late Joe Nuxhall’s dreams was to have an indoor facility for those who are developmentally disabled can call home.

And the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities committed a sizable donation last week to make that dream a reality with a promise of $50,000 for The Hope Center.

The donation comes from the BCBDD’s board trust fund donated by the Schul family.

Lolli says he’s ready for challenge to serve as Middletown’s fire chief, acting city manager

Caption Paul Lolli says he's ready for the challenge to serve as Middletown's fire chief and acting city manager. CONTRIBUTED Caption Paul Lolli says he's ready for the challenge to serve as Middletown's fire chief and acting city manager. CONTRIBUTED

As a member of the Middletown Division of Fire for the last 32 years, Chief Paul Lolli is used to the heat.

Now he finds himself on the hot seat.

After the city of Middletown and Jim Palenick, its city manager, signed an agreement for his removal after less than two years, Lolli was named acting city manager while continuing as fire chief.

Hops, hoops tipped as St. Patrick’s Day, start of March Madness coincide on same day

Caption Large crowds typically pack Dingle House Pub & Grub every St. Patrick's Day. The West Chester bar opens at 7 a.m. Thursday with "kegs and eggs" and offers Irish entertainment throughout the day. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption Large crowds typically pack Dingle House Pub & Grub every St. Patrick's Day. The West Chester bar opens at 7 a.m. Thursday with "kegs and eggs" and offers Irish entertainment throughout the day. SUBMITTED PHOTO

When March Madness tips off on the same day as St. Patrick’s Day you can expect a lot of points and pints.

Managers of local bars and restaurants, still recovering from the loss of revenue during COVID-19, are excited for this time of year since everyone is Irish on St. Paddy’s Day and there’s nothing in sports that compares to the 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that lasts for four weeks.

Nicole Cox, director of marketing for Roosters, a popular chicken wing restaurant with several area locations, said March is the restaurant’s busiest month of the year, even though St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the “biggest holiday” there.

