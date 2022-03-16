Hops, hoops tipped as St. Patrick’s Day, start of March Madness coincide on same day

“It’s a huge party for us,” said Hannah Graham, event coordinator at the West Chester location.

“Eggs and Kegs” kicks off the 14th annual celebration Thursday and runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., then the Irish menu is offered until midnight. Live music, dancers and bag pipes provide the entertainment, she said.

Cover charge after 8 a.m. is $5.

Dave Winter, director of operations at Putter’s that has locations in Liberty Twp. and Maineville, said he’s “very optimistic” for a successful March because of the NCAA Tournament. He said Putter’s is offering a March Madness Menu and Lent specials

He said it’s disappointing the University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton and Xavier failed to qualify for the tournament because of their strong fan support.

Coming off a “wonderful” fall and winter due to the success of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jim Manley, marketing director for Fricker’s, said he’s unsure of the impact the lack of local teams will have on business this month.

“No dogs in the hunt,” he said.

But it’s still March Madness.

“There will be an uptick in business,” Manley said.

Fricker’s is offering rib tips and personal pitchers of beer, he said.

This is an important time of the season for Fricker’s.

“We have always said, ‘As March goes, so goes the rest of the year,’” he said.

Here are some other St. Patrick’s Day events around Butler County: The Village Parlor in Hamilton is offering its limited edition St. Patrick’s Day Shake; Fairfield Coffee has several festive drink specials and anyone wearing green on Thursday will receive a free shamrock iced cookie with any purchase; and Grainworks Brewing in West Chester is holding its St. Patrick’s Day party with “kegs and eggs” at 7 a.m., live music beginning at 1 p.m. and Irish beer served all day until midnight.

In Cincinnati, Woodburn and FigLeaf Brewing are opening at 9 a.m. to welcome St. Patrick’s Day crowds into their taprooms. Each location will feature breakfast specials, green beer, and special cocktails all day.

If you can’t choose which location you want to go to you can take a ride on the Cincy Brew Bus shuttle that will run service back and forth between the taprooms starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

More online

Visit journal-news.com to see other St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Butler County and surrounding areas.