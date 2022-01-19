Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

The guns, mostly Glocks, and 60 iPhones were stolen during a burglary around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at NYC3, a cell phone store at 3212 Roosevelt Blvd.

The store is a federally licensed firearms dealership, according to Solomon Tozyck, store manager. He said the guns are valued at $20,000 to $25,000 and the iPhones are valued at $50,000 to $60,000.

READ THE FULL STORY

$1.3B Hollywoodland project ‘as it was proposed is no longer being worked on,’ says city manager

Caption Artist renderings of the proposed "Hollywoodland" development in downtown Middletown, which city officials say would bring $1.3 billion in investment and thousands of jobs to the city. CONTRIBUTED Caption Artist renderings of the proposed "Hollywoodland" development in downtown Middletown, which city officials say would bring $1.3 billion in investment and thousands of jobs to the city. CONTRIBUTED

A proposed $1.3 billion riverfront destination entertainment district and theme park project in Middletown appears to be dead, though City Manager Jim Palenick carefully chose his words when asked about the project’s future at the end of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Nicole Condrey asked council members to take an official vote on Hollywoodland at the next council meeting. That way, she said, residents would quit asking about Hollywoodland and council could focus on “impactful projects.”

Nicole, against Hollywoodland from the outset, said the city has “really great things on our doorstep” and she wanted to “provide some clarity” to the public.

READ THE FULL STORY

Ohio Fairs’ Queen wants to ‘blur the lines’ of traditional farm kids and those without agriculture backgrounds

Caption Maya Kidd of Butler County, was named the 2022 Ohio Fairs' Queen. CONTRIBUTED Caption Maya Kidd of Butler County, was named the 2022 Ohio Fairs' Queen. CONTRIBUTED

Growing up in Butler County, with its mix of urban, suburban and rural areas, 18-year-old Maya Kidd saw the value that county fairs and 4-H clubs bring children and teens from all those areas. And as the 2022 Ohio Fairs’ Queen, she wants to help those various kids across Ohio hang out with and learn from each other.

Maya is the second oldest of Amy and Savalas Kidd, who live in a semi-rural area of Butler County. Her parents grew up in suburban Colerain Twp. and are not traditional farmers, although they now live on 6½ acres of agricultural land. Savalas is police chief and assistant vice president at the University of Dayton.

Maya recently won a competition against 77 other 2021 county fair queens to be crowned the 2022 Ohio Fairs’ Queen. She will visit many county fairs this summer with her family.

READ THE FULL STORY

Local dog to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Caption The Animal Friends Humane Society announced that they are participating in the 6th annual Puppy Bowl. Odell Barkham is representing Animal Friends Humane Society and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete again Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium on Feb. 13. CONTRIBUTED Caption The Animal Friends Humane Society announced that they are participating in the 6th annual Puppy Bowl. Odell Barkham is representing Animal Friends Humane Society and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete again Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium on Feb. 13. CONTRIBUTED

BUTLER COUNTY — The Animal Friends Humane Society has announced that one of its dogs will be part of Puppy Bowl XVIII.

Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing the animal center and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO stadium in mid-February.

“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County airports won’t be impacted by national 5G technology issue

Caption The Butler County Regional Airport. GREG LYNCH/STAFF Caption The Butler County Regional Airport. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Airlines across the nation have expressed concern with the rollout of new 5G service by Verizon and AT&T, saying it could interfere with a key instrument on airplanes. Locally, the Butler County airport leaders say they are safe from any issues with it.

The companies were set to deploy the new technology today, Jan. 19 but have agreed to suspend activation near some major airports because of concerns. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say that interference could be worse than they originally thought.

The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

West Chester Market stays open in winter at Mulhauser Barn

Caption During winter months, The West Chester Market will run on select Saturday afternoons through March. The next market will be held on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muhlhauser Barn. (Pictured: Photos are from a previous West Chester Market.) CONTRIBUTED Caption During winter months, The West Chester Market will run on select Saturday afternoons through March. The next market will be held on Sat., Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muhlhauser Barn. (Pictured: Photos are from a previous West Chester Market.) CONTRIBUTED

Shopping at the West Chester Market during the winter months will allow residents an opportunity to support local businesses. They can also get a look inside the historic Muhlhauser Barn, which has become a popular event venue in Southwest Ohio.

“One benefit of the winter market is that you actually get to look inside Muhlhauser Barn, which lets you take a peek at the history in West Chester. A lot of people just really want to see the inside, whether it’s to learn more about it, or for potential events they want to have, so it’s a good opportunity to look inside of Muhlhauser Barn,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp.

She said whether it’s in the winter or summer, the West Chester Market gives customers a chance to make their shopping experience more like an event, because sometimes there’s music, and there are all different types of things to look at and purchase.

READ THE FULL STORY