ATF concerned after dozens of firearms, cell phones stolen from Middletown business

Plus, she said, the stolen guns are “untraceable.”

The store’s surveillance video shows three people smashing out the glass in the front door, then, one by one, crawling through the opening. They immediately ran to the back of the store were the guns are displayed. They broke into the glass showcases and stuffed the guns into duffel bags.

Caption About 30 firearms and 60 iPhones were stolen during a burglary around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at NYC3, a cell phone store at 3212 Roosevelt Blvd. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Tozyck said the thieves stole the highest-priced guns and iPhones. They were in the store for about 90 seconds, he said. At one time during the video, the store’s alarm system can be heard.

A relative of the store’s owner, Adam Mohamed, lives near NYC3 and heard the alarm. He jumped in his car and chased after the suspects who ran on foot near other businesses in the Barbara Park Center. They apparently got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Middletown police and ATF agents along, with the store’s owner, are offering a reward of more than $22,000 combined for information that could help lead to an arrest. Those with information are asked to call 888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said no suspects have been arrested.

Tozyck said he was “heartbroken” because he and others have worked hard to earn money and increase business. On Tuesday, many of the gun shelves remained empty.

“Unbelievable,” he said. “I still don’t believe it.”