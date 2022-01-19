West Chester Market stays open in winter at Mulhauser Barn

“I’ve seen great things come out of the market. People who are regular customers have great relationships with the vendors, so there’s a lot of benefit from that, Dexter said.

She said since the winter market is on a bit smaller scale, visitors can also get to know the vendors a little more. Typically, more than 15 vendors participate during the winter, while over 30 merchants are part of the summer market.

The West Chester Market is a producer-only market — so everything is grown locally, made or baked within 100 miles of West Chester. When residents shop at the West Chester Market, they are putting money right back into the community, so it’s a good way to support local businesses. Vendors include crafters, woodworkers and jewelry makers to artists, bakers and more.

“It’s pretty much as local as you can get as far as supporting multiple, local businesses at once,” Dexter said.

Shoppers enjoy purchasing breads and baked goods to gourmet popcorn and roasted coffee beans. They also will find a variety of handmade items from soaps and essential oils to jewelry, blankets, mittens and scarves. Locally made syrups and honey are other favorites.

“It’s a really good way to put money back into the pockets of your local community, and support people directly in your community, who maybe have taken a loss from some of the shutdowns, or just everything going on with COVID,” she said.

The West Chester Market has been running for over 15 years. For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at .facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at westchesteroh.org.