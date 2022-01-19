West Chester Market stays open in winter at Mulhauser Barn

Shopping at the West Chester Market during the winter months will allow residents an opportunity to support local businesses. They can also get a look inside the historic Muhlhauser Barn, which has become a popular event venue in Southwest Ohio.
“One benefit of the winter market is that you actually get to look inside Muhlhauser Barn, which lets you take a peek at the history in West Chester. A lot of people just really want to see the inside, whether it’s to learn more about it, or for potential events they want to have, so it’s a good opportunity to look inside of Muhlhauser Barn,” said Monica Dexter, outreach coordinator for West Chester Twp.
She said whether it’s in the winter or summer, the West Chester Market gives customers a chance to make their shopping experience more like an event, because sometimes there’s music, and there are all different types of things to look at and purchase.
“We’re growing a regular audience and building a good relationship with our customers and giving them a great place to get the same goods every two weeks,” Dexter said.
During the winter, the West Chester Market will be held on select Saturday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muhlhauser Barn through March. West Chester Market will be held on these upcoming Saturdays — Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19. The Muhlhauser Barn isn’t heated, so guests are encouraged to dress for the weather conditions. In the warm weather months, the market will be held at the Square at Union Centre at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. On average, 400 to 600 people visit the market each Saturday in the summer.
“I’ve seen great things come out of the market. People who are regular customers have great relationships with the vendors, so there’s a lot of benefit from that, Dexter said.
She said since the winter market is on a bit smaller scale, visitors can also get to know the vendors a little more. Typically, more than 15 vendors participate during the winter, while over 30 merchants are part of the summer market.
The West Chester Market is a producer-only market — so everything is grown locally, made or baked within 100 miles of West Chester. When residents shop at the West Chester Market, they are putting money right back into the community, so it’s a good way to support local businesses. Vendors include crafters, woodworkers and jewelry makers to artists, bakers and more.
“It’s pretty much as local as you can get as far as supporting multiple, local businesses at once,” Dexter said.
Shoppers enjoy purchasing breads and baked goods to gourmet popcorn and roasted coffee beans. They also will find a variety of handmade items from soaps and essential oils to jewelry, blankets, mittens and scarves. Locally made syrups and honey are other favorites.
“It’s a really good way to put money back into the pockets of your local community, and support people directly in your community, who maybe have taken a loss from some of the shutdowns, or just everything going on with COVID,” she said.
The West Chester Market has been running for over 15 years. For the latest news and updates, visit the West Chester Market Facebook page at .facebook.com/WestChesterMarket or the website at westchesteroh.org.
