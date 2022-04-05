Top local news for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The petition, which seeks signatures of those wanting to see board member Darbi Boddy censured, is reporting more than 400 online signees as of Monday afternoon. It cites Boddy’s sharp criticism of Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller among the reasons for seeking censure.

Boddy, however, criticized the censure petition, describing it as non-representative of the majority of Lakota school parents and residents, many of whom, she claims, support her politically conservative agenda and her actions since joining the board in January.

Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’

William "Kip" Moore sings at his CD release party held at the Rising Phoenix Theater in Middletown, Ohio, Saturday, March 19, 2005. (AP Photo/Middletown Journal, Kat Fahrer)

William “Kippy” Moore, called “a giant in the community,” died Saturday after battling colon cancer. He was 58.

Moore, a 1981 Middletown High School graduate, earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Cincinnati. He worked at Universal Studios in California, then moved back to Middletown and immediately started sharing with singing and his smile with the community.

He worked for The Middletown Journal as administrative assistant to the publisher, program director at the Middletown Senior Citizens Center, student services at Cincinnati State and program director at the Dayton Salvation Army Kroch Center.

Economic development director’s leave ‘not a disciplinary action’

Chris Xeil Lyons

Three months after receiving a salary increase, Middletown’s economic development director was placed on paid administrative leave, according to her personnel file reviewed by the Journal-News.

Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years, was placed on paid administrative leave on March 25, pending “further investigation,” she told the Journal-News. She didn’t want to disclose any of the details regarding the action.

In a letter dated March 24, Paul Lolli, Middletown’s acting city manager, wrote that Lyons was placed on paid administrative leave pending “further investigation into matters related” to her employment.

Badin High set for Athletic Hall of Fame event

Badin Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 includes Drew Thieken, Shannon Roberto Brown, Tom and Linda Von Hagen Pate, Chuck McKinney, Keith Harring and Jenni Horvath Grzebin. CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — The Athletic Hall of Fame at Badin High School will resume its annual induction event this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The ceremony will be April 23 at Badin’s Pfirman Family Activity Center.

“We’re really looking forward to the evening,” said Dean Wright, chair of the Hall of Fame committee. “Our inductees have been patient for the past two years and have truly earned this prestigious recognition. This is always a memorable event.”

More than 500 formal dresses available for free at area event

Prom Dresses at the Prom Dress Exchange at Graham High School Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey

A church in Oxford is soon hosting an event where more than 500 formal dresses will be available for those who may be attending proms or formal events this spring.

The dresses are “gently loved” and will be given away for free, says the Oxford Presbyterian Church.

Those who want a dress may visit the church’s seminary building at 104 E. Church St. in Oxford, at the corner of Church and Poplar streets, from 5-9 p.m. Fri., April 15.

PHOTOS: Kings Island from the archives

The new Planet Snoopy area of Kings Island was popular during Open Day at the park, Saturday, Apr. 18, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Credit: Greg Lynch

Photo Flashback: Kings Island from the archives

