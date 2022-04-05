Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’

“That took away his smile,” Michael Bailey, pastor at Faith United Church, said of Moore’s introduction to city council. “He didn’t have time for politics. He loved people and people loved him.”

Moore was diagnosed with colon cancer a few years ago, then the cancer returned in February when spots were discovered on his liver, said Celeste Didlick-Davis, his first cousin by marriage. He died in his Kettering home, she said.

She said Moore avoided conflict so he rarely rejected an opportunity to perform for free or volunteer in the community.

“He had unconditional love and a heart of a servant,” Davis said. “He loved everybody. He was a guy who made you feel like it was just you and him in a room full of people. He shared himself and he was a man who lived what he believed.”

Didlick-Davis said Moore’s death has left “a big hole in our community.”

Jeri Lewis, who organizes parades in Middletown, said Moore never hesitated to sing after the Memorial Day Parade at Woodside Cemetery.

“He just knew what God had gifted him with,” she said. “He knew his call, his purpose. He was so humble about it.”

Moore was equally comfortable around all people, regardless of their situations, according to Lewis.

“That man was so kind to every single person,” she said. “He loved people where they were at. He was a complete light in our city.”

DeAnna Shores, project coordinator at the Coalition for a Healthy Middletown, said she couldn’t remember a time when she didn’t know Moore. They worked closely on numerous committees.

“He was a light that filled every room,” she said. “I don’t know that we can ask for much more from someone. He was so full of generosity and spirit.”

Pastor Bailey said a hallway at MIddletown High School is named in Moore’s honor. When Moore spoke at a Black History Month event there one year, Bailey made sure to pose for a picture.

“He loved that man,” Bailey said. “He loved taking selfies.”

He also loved life.

“Kippy was everywhere,” Bailey said. “To me, he lived each day as if it was his last. He kept smiling. He was an asset to our community, a beacon of hope in our community that was taken out by cancer.”

He was preceded in death by his father, William Moore, and his mother, Geraldine Bryant.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.