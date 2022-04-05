Economic development director’s leave ‘not a disciplinary action’

He said the leave would last until Lyons received written notice.

Middletown City Council is scheduled to go into executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to consider the appointment or dismissal of public officials, according to the agenda. It’s unclear if that session is related to Lyons’ employment.

Earlier, before the Journal obtained the personnel file, Lolli, in a text message to the Journal, wrote “no comment” when asked if he could confirm whether Lyons was placed on leave.

The city is operating without a city manager, assistant city manager, and the top two leaders of its economic development staff.

Matt Eisenbraun, assistant economic director, has submitted his letter of resignation. He’s on PTO and his last official day with the city is Friday. He has accepted a position as community and economic development director for the city of Moraine, located south of Dayton.

Jim Palenick, who served as city manager for less than two years, signed a separation agreement with the city last month, and Assistant City Manager Susan Cohen has been named administrator for Union Twp. in Clermont County.

In March 2020, Lyons, who had 24 years of experience in the business, was named economic development director and was paid $95,166 per year. She earned an overall score of “meeting standards” in one of her evaluations.

Earlier this year, in a letter from Megan Ellis, human resources interim manager, Lyons was applauded for her “continuing good performance” with the city and her yearly salary was increased to $116,030, according to her personnel file.