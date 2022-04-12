Top local news for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Reds Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Reds fans gather for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in downtown Cincinnati.
Ross Twp. trustee remembered as champion for the community
ROSS TWP. — Ross Twp. Trustee Tom Willsey was described as “true Ross through and through” and someone who left an unmatched legacy serving his community.
Willsey, 74, died Friday after battling cancer and just days after the community paid tribute to him and renamed the trustee board room in his honor.
“When you think about it, anything that anybody did before him and anything that anybody does after him is measured by what he did,” Former township administrator Bob Bass said. “He gave 36 years of his life as a trustee and even more as a fireman, and starting as a volunteer fireman and I think he made it all the way to position of assistant chief. He’s just been a major part of the community for a long time.”
West Chester Twp. police seek massage therapist accused of sex acts
West Chester Twp. police are looking for a man allegedly connected with a sexual attack while working as a massage therapist last year.
Jordan Washington, 30, is wanted on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery, which stem from his employment as a massage therapist at a doctor’s office on Wunnenberg Way in March 2021.
Washington is 6 feet 4inches tall and 195 pounds His last known address is in Northern Kentucky.
Reds fans: ‘There is no Opening Day like in Cincinnati; an excitement of a new season’
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Nothing seems normal about Opening Day 2022.
The Cincinnati Reds opened the season on the road and split the four-game series against the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. It was the third time since 1890 the Reds opened away from home.
The 1966 team started the season in Philadelphia after its three-game series against the New York Mets at Crosley Field was rained out.
Man who drove to Hamilton police station after shooting identified; investigation continues
Hamilton police are continuing to investigate the shooting of a 51-year-old man who drove himself to the police station Monday morning.
Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.
They found Thomas L. Cooley behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart and the police report.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Berkeley Square plans for another residential expansion
Berkeley Square is planning to expand the Hamilton retirement community with new patio homes.
The expansion project off NW Washington Boulevard will include the construction of 10 one-story duplex patio homes that will create 20 dwellings. The design of the homes and materials used will be consistent with existing homes completed in Phase 14, according to the plans presented.
Phase 14 was approved two years ago where a dozen residential units, seven of which were duplexes that equated to 14 residential dwellings. There are new homes being built for the retirement community’s Heritage Point section, which is north of the Coach House Tavern & Grille.