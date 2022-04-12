Berkeley Square plans for another residential expansion

Part of Phase 15 includes an extension of Centennial Drive, and an access drive will be to the north of Centennial Drive and east of the Phase 14 development. Each unit will have either asphalt or concrete driveways.

Berkeley Square was approved in 1989 to have 289 units that included 137 homes, 57 congregate apartment units, 46 assisted living apartments and 49 full-service nursing care rooms. It opened in 1989 with 27 independent living homes.

The development required the planning commission’s approval because it is a major amendment to the Berkley Square Development. Property owners within 500 feet were notified of the last week’s public hearing.

While Janice Glenn, who lives on Summer Street just south of Berkely Square, didn’t oppose the expansion she wanted some assurance construction traffic would not use her neighborhood.

She said it was “frustrating” the previous times they did.

“They bring in the heavy trucks down our street. They come down the back road, down Summer Street, through Lagonda Avenue,” Glenn said, citing that road exits onto North B Street, which is the only exit from her development. “Our streets are very narrow, we got a lot of kids that play there. Our streets have been cracked, they were cracked worse because of the heavy trucks. We don’t have another way in and out.”

Caption Hamilton Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a 15th phase of development at Berkeley Square. The planning commission recommendation will now go before City Council for consideration. PROVIDED Caption Hamilton Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a 15th phase of development at Berkeley Square. The planning commission recommendation will now go before City Council for consideration. PROVIDED

Evan Kelsey, of VSWC Architects, said truck traffic did use the neighborhood just one time during Phase 13 in 2017 ― though Glenn recalls a second time trucks used her street to access Berekely Square ― and said for this phase, they will go in and out of the entrance off North Washington Boulevard.

Planning Commission approved the request with several conditions, including three that related to landscaping.

All landscaping, site improvements, and all exterior finishes and other improvements must remain in compliance with the approved Final Development Plan; the city’s arborist shall review and approve proposed landscaping items, including all tree species; and all proposed landscaping item sizes must conform to the minimum size requirements.