Man who drove to Hamilton police station after shooting identified; investigation continues

Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

28 minutes ago

Hamilton police are continuing to investigate the shooting of a 51-year-old man who drove himself to the police station Monday morning.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

They found Thomas L. Cooley behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart and the police report.

“He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street),” Burkhardt said.

The victim told police he was shot inside his vehicle, according to police.

Cooley was taken to a hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were in the 100 block of Wilson after the shooting, but as of Tuesday morning there have been no arrests.

