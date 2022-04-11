Hamilton police, family and volunteers search for missing man

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour shirt and blue jeans. He is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. Anyone with information on Kellums’ whereabouts should contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 extension 1274, or call 911.

Dave Rader, director of Equusearch Midwest, said about 200 square miles in and around Hamilton were searched Saturday primarily for Kellums’ vehicle.

“We weren’t looking in just one area. Since he had a car, he could have gone in so many different directions and travel as far as the gas tank will allow it,” Rader said.

He said the search team will be out again this week with a drone to hopefully locate Kellum’s car.

“If we find the car then we can take the search to the next level pinpointing where to find him,” Rader said.

Hamilton Police thanked Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton for allowing the search team to use their facilities to coordinate the search efforts.