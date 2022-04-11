Hamilton police, family and volunteers search for missing man

An estimated 200 plus people joined forces Saturday to search Hamilton for a man missing since April 2, according to police.
Hamilton detectives, family, friends and Equusearch Midwest Search & Recover Team searched for 54-year-old Curtis Kellums for hours, but found nothing pointing to his whereabouts.
Kellums of West Elkton Road was reported missing on April 4 by a family member who said he went to the store two days prior and did not return, according to the police report
Detectives say Kellums left the Walmart on Main Street in Hamilton at about 12:50 p.m. driving erratically in a 2021 gray/blue Ford Escape with Ohio license plate DW77HM.
He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour shirt and blue jeans. He is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. Anyone with information on Kellums’ whereabouts should contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 extension 1274, or call 911.
Dave Rader, director of Equusearch Midwest, said about 200 square miles in and around Hamilton were searched Saturday primarily for Kellums’ vehicle.
“We weren’t looking in just one area. Since he had a car, he could have gone in so many different directions and travel as far as the gas tank will allow it,” Rader said.
He said the search team will be out again this week with a drone to hopefully locate Kellum’s car.
“If we find the car then we can take the search to the next level pinpointing where to find him,” Rader said.
Hamilton Police thanked Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton for allowing the search team to use their facilities to coordinate the search efforts.
