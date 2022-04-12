journal-news logo
West Chester Twp. police seek massage therapist accused of sex acts

The West Chester Police Department is attempting to locate Jordan Washington who is wanted on two counts of sexual imposition and 1 count of sexual battery which occurred in 2021 in West Chester Township. CONTRIBUTED

By
20 minutes ago

West Chester Twp. police are looking for a man allegedly connected with a sexual attack while working as a massage therapist last year.

Jordan Washington, 30, is wanted on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery, which stem from his employment as a massage therapist at a doctor’s office on Wunnenberg Way in March 2021.

Washington is 6 feet 4inches tall and 195 pounds His last known address is in Northern Kentucky.

Police are asking anyone who may know where he is to contact their local police department or Deputy Randy Frazier from the US Marshall’s Task Force at 513-413-4422 or email tips to rfrazier@ButlerSheriff.org.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

