Ross Twp. trustee dies; was champion for the community

Willsey, 74, died Friday after battling cancer just days after the community paid tribute to him and renamed the trustee board room in his honor.

“When you think about it, anything that anybody did before him and anything that anybody does after him is measured by what he did,” Former township administrator Bob Bass said. “He gave 36 years of his life as a trustee and even more as a fireman, and starting as a volunteer fireman and I think he made it all the way to position of assistant chief. He’s just been a major part of the community for a long time.”