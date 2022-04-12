Ross Twp. trustee dies; was champion for the community

ROSS TWP. — Ross Twp. Trustee Tom Willsey was described as “true Ross through and through” and someone who left an unmatched legacy serving his community.
Willsey, 74, died Friday after battling cancer just days after the community paid tribute to him and renamed the trustee board room in his honor.
“When you think about it, anything that anybody did before him and anything that anybody does after him is measured by what he did,” Former township administrator Bob Bass said. “He gave 36 years of his life as a trustee and even more as a fireman, and starting as a volunteer fireman and I think he made it all the way to position of assistant chief. He’s just been a major part of the community for a long time.”
In addition to his governmental service he was a past president of the Ohio Township Association, past president of Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority (OTARMA), served for 20 years on the board of directors for the Butler County Township Association, chairman of the Butler County Advisory Health Council, member of the Small Community Advisory Council EPA, member of and former past president of the Ross Lions Club.
Trustee board president Ellen Yordy, who served with Willsey for 18 years, said he was a mentor and a friend and it was hard to encapsulate all that he did for the community.
“He was true Ross through and through and he was a good man and he did his best,” she said. “You may not always have agreed with him but at least you knew where you stood with him. And he always kept his word, if he told you was going to do something it always got done.”
Ohio Township Association Executive Director Heidi Fought said he served on that board 1998 through 2017, 10 years as a director and another decade as an officer, “no one was a better public servant than Tom Willsey.”
“He served unselfishly and helped develop his township, his county township association and the Ohio Township Association...,” Fought said. “His smile and easiness drew me in and was likely the main reason he was such a wonderful township trustee.”
