Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found a man suffering a non life- threatening gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. The suspect fled from the residence, according to Police Chief Patrick Carr.

“It was a disturbance that escalated into a fight between two individuals that escalated into someone acquiring a firearm an a person being shot,” Carr said.

New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially ‘devastated’

Caption The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in the $3.4 million New Miami speed camera case Wednesday. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in the $3.4 million New Miami speed camera case Wednesday. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

If the Ohio Supreme Court agrees to reconsider and ultimately upholds the $3.4 million award for New Miami speeders the lead plaintiff would not get a refund, just the satisfaction the cameras are no longer rolling.

After the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case last month, the attorneys for about 33,000 speeders asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider ending the $3.4 million lawsuit that has dragged on for eight years. The justices said they “improvidently” accepted the case, meaning they shouldn’t have taken it in the first place.

New Miami’s attorney James Englert responded on Monday basically saying the issue is moot because new laws require municipal courts to handle speed camera tickets, not the administrative hearing panels that were found so objectionable, “There is no issue for this Court to decide as a matter of great public importance.”

Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse

Caption The Cunningham Sisters performing the Star-Spangled-Banner before Wednesday’s House voting session in the Statehouse Rotunda. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS Caption The Cunningham Sisters performing the Star-Spangled-Banner before Wednesday’s House voting session in the Statehouse Rotunda. The Cunningham Sisters are Butler County residents that recently performed on the NBC signing competition “The Voice.” Photo by Mary Cianciolo Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS

Hamilton’s Macie and Marie Cunningham visited the Ohio Statehouse March 10, to sing The Star-Spangled-Banner before state representatives took their seats for a voting session. The sisters competed on season 21 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” first appearing on Sept. 28, 2021.

“It was such an honor to host Macie and Marie at the Statehouse,” said State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), who invited the sisters to sing in the Statehouse Rotunda. “They truly represent qualities all Ohioans strive for: love, compassion, faith and family. With their immense talent, I look forward to watching them represent Ohio well in all their future endeavors.”

During their time on The Voice, the Cunningham sisters were selected by superstar Kelly Clarkston to compete on her team.

Massive project at Five Points intersection begins; traffic will be affected

Caption Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Five Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE Caption Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Five Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE

HAMILTON/FAIRFIELD TWP. — The long-awaited Five Points intersection roundabout improvement will get under way Monday, and that means a part of Hancock Avenue will be closed for about two months.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the roundabout construction’s first phase phase requires a 60-day closure of Hancock Avenue from the intersection to approximately 100 feet southeast of Bender Avenue. The road will be closed to all through-traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 13, weather permitting. Hamilton Mason Road and Grand Boulevard will remain open until the final weeks of construction.

The Five Points intersection straddles the border of Hamilton and Fairfield Twp., and is a crossroads where Hancock Avenue, Grand Boulevard, Tylersville Road, Hamilton-Mason Road and Tuley Road meet.

Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal invasion’

Caption People who fled the fighting near their homes pick up donated clothing outside the central train station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. With Ukrainian resistance holding firm and Western penalties seemingly toughening by the hour, the cost to Russia of its troubled, nearly two-week invasion mounted on Wednesday as its Central Bank limited withdrawals of foreign currency to protect the crashing ruble and the Kremlin’s spokesman accused the United States of waging an “economic war.” (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times) Caption People who fled the fighting near their homes pick up donated clothing outside the central train station in Lviv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. With Ukrainian resistance holding firm and Western penalties seemingly toughening by the hour, the cost to Russia of its troubled, nearly two-week invasion mounted on Wednesday as its Central Bank limited withdrawals of foreign currency to protect the crashing ruble and the Kremlin’s spokesman accused the United States of waging an “economic war.” (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)

The city of Hamilton unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion of the former soviet country.

Hamilton is the latest local government in the Buckeye State to support Ukraine and condemn the Russian invasion. City councils in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland also expressed support through similar resolutions last week.

Mayor Pat Moeller read the resolution that would be sent to the city’s elected delegation in Columbus and Ohio’s delegation in Washington, D.C. This is Hamilton’s first city council meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fisher Industrial Park is expanding with speculative building project

Caption Fisher Industrial Park is building a new 150,000-square-foot speculative warehouse north of its main building. The project is expected to be finished later this year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Caption Fisher Industrial Park is building a new 150,000-square-foot speculative warehouse north of its main building. The project is expected to be finished later this year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

One of Fairfield’s largest industrial buildings is nearly full and is attracting consideration from potential tenants.

So Plymouth Industrial REIT, the owner of Fisher Industrial Park at the corner of Dixie Highway and Symmes Road, has broken ground on the northern part of its lot to construct a 150,000-square-foot speculative warehouse building.

“Fisher Park as it exists today is nearly fully leased, and we’re getting strong activity there,” said Plymouth Industrial REIT Vice President/Regional Manager Benjamin Crock. “The metrics support the demand that’s there, Fairfield’s a great blue-collar market with easy access, and the success rate at Fisher Park being almost fully leased. We thought let’s keep that going, and all those things coupled together made the decision pretty easy to build on this parcel.”

