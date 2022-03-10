Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse

Hamilton’s Macie and Marie Cunningham visited the Ohio Statehouse March 10, to sing The Star-Spangled-Banner before state representatives took their seats for a voting session. The sisters competed on season 21 of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” first appearing on Sept. 28, 2021.
“It was such an honor to host Macie and Marie at the Statehouse,” said State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton), who invited the sisters to sing in the Statehouse Rotunda. “They truly represent qualities all Ohioans strive for: love, compassion, faith and family. With their immense talent, I look forward to watching them represent Ohio well in all their future endeavors.”
Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS
Credit: HOUSE MAJORITY COMMS
During their time on The Voice, the Cunningham sisters were selected by superstar Kelly Clarkston to compete on her team.
Macie and Marie were the youngest duo in the show’s history to advance to the live performances.
About the Author