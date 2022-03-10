Police seek suspect in shooting at Trenton apartment

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found a man suffering a non life- threatening gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. The suspect fled from the residence, according to Police Chief Patrick Carr.

“It was a disturbance that escalated into a fight between two individuals that escalated into someone acquiring a firearm an a person being shot,” Carr said.