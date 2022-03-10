Hamburger icon
Police seek suspect in shooting at Trenton apartment

Cody Kip Smallwood

caption arrowCaption
Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
Updated 34 minutes ago

Trenton police are looking for a suspect in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Third Street.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found a man suffering a non life- threatening gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. The suspect fled from the residence, according to Police Chief Patrick Carr.

“It was a disturbance that escalated into a fight between two individuals that escalated into someone acquiring a firearm an a person being shot,” Carr said.

The suspect is Cody Kip Smallwood, 18. He is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing and has active warrants from other agencies for possession of drugs and felonious assault, according to Carr.

Smallwood, who stands 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 120 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on Smallwood’s whereabouts is asked to call Trenton Police at 513-988-6341.

