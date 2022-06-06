Top local news for Monday, June 6, 2022

Andrew Smith, 33, of Middletown, was walking along the tracks when he was killed, according to Lt. Malcolm Tipton. He said the incident remains under investigation, but police believe no foul play was suspected.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. on the tracks at Waneta Street near Oneka Avenue. The train blocked crossings in the area at Oxford State and Yankee Road, but by 9:45 a.m. had started moving.

Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $700K from Animals Friends Humane Society

A Wayne Twp. man has admitted to stealing more than $700,000 from the Animal Friends Humane Society over several years while serving as a volunteer treasurer, according to prosecutors.

Jeremy Bruce Taylor, 48, of the 3900 block of Withrow Road, pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony.

Taylor, a CPA, diverted cash from the non-profit agency that cares for homeless animals to pay off his own credit cards and make personal purchases between June 4, 2014 to March 26, 2021, according to Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Garrett Baker.

Hanover Twp. barn destroyed in blaze

Sheriff's deputies and area fire officials respond to a structure fire at 2100 Stahlheber Road in Hamilton around 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022. CONTRIBUTED/BUTLER CO. SHERIFF

A barn in Hanover Twp. was destroyed Monday after being engulfed in fire.

Fire crews from three townships responded to the huge blaze on Stahlheber Road and dispatchers at the time of the call said there was a person inside the structure. There had not been any calls for medical attention, so a Butler County dispatcher said they believe if someone was in there, they are safe.

The call came in at around 10:15 a.m. The fire was out before 2 p.m. and one fire crew remained at the scene at that time.

Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton announces contractor delay

The 233-room Warehouse Hotel at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton is now taking reservations for May 3 and beyond. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

HAMILTON — Half of the Spooky Nook at Champion Mill project is experiencing another delay, according to the company.

Completion of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, known as Mill 1, has been delayed until September. Company officials announced the delay Monday morning in a Facebook post after being informed by the general contractor.

“We are still aggressively pressing to improve this timeline, although we have limited control of the construction process,” to the June 6 Facebook post. “We will be sure to announce updates as we get them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to continuing our introduction into the Hamilton community.”

Hamilton council to consider development agreement for hotel project

A developer has plans to turn the Anthony Wayne Apartments on South Monument Street into a 54-room boutique hotel. If the sale goes through, construction on the hotel could start in early 2023 and take a year to complete. Residents have been notified of the project and given six months' notice to vacate. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

A $16 million project, which would convert a downtown Hamilton apartment building back into a hotel, could receive substantial support from the city.

Hamilton city staff has recommended City Council support a development agreement with Vision AWH LLC, the group formed to develop a 54-room boutique hotel and create a 2,700-square-foot yet-to-be-identified high-end restaurant at 10 South Monument St. The building is currently the Anthony Wayne Apartments, though the current owner and potential owner have given the tenants several months’ notice to relocate.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and be completed in about a year. Around 40 units are still occupied in the apartment, said Matt Olliges, president of Vision Realty Group of Cincinnati. Vision Realty Group is the umbrella company of Vision AWH LLC, which is a partnership of Vision Realty and Lighthouse Hospitality Group, Inc., of St. Petersburg, Fla.

West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday

Two people, including a 69-year-old West Chester man, died following a wrong-way crash Sunday night on I-275 west in Sharonville.

Around 9:47 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was going west on the highway when it crashed head-on into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country traveling east on I-275 west, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Frank Smith was identified as the driver of the Chrysler and 66-year Nadyne Hawthorne, of Cincinnati, was driving the Chevrolet, according to troopers. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

