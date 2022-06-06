BreakingNews
West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday
journal-news logo
X

West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday

ajc.com

News
By
31 minutes ago

Two people, including a 69-year-old West Chester man, died following a wrong-way crash Sunday night on I-275 west in Sharonville.

Around 9:47 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was going west on the highway when it crashed head-on into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country traveling east on I-275 west, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreOhio gas sales fall as prices rise; consumers may be changing behaviors

Frank Smith was identified as the driver of the Chrysler and 66-year Nadyne Hawthorne, of Cincinnati, was driving the Chevrolet, according to troopers. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Sharonville police and fire and EMS, Blue Ash police and Montgomery police assisted troopers at the scene.

In Other News
1
Rowing Center project likely to spark interest in Great Miami River
2
Hamilton council to consider development agreement for hotel project
3
Butler County reopens childhood vaccination clinics after more than 2...
4
Man stable after Fairfield officer-involved shooting
5
Badin boys win state volleyball championship

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top