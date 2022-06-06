West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday

Around 9:47 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was going west on the highway when it crashed head-on into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country traveling east on I-275 west, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Frank Smith was identified as the driver of the Chrysler and 66-year Nadyne Hawthorne, of Cincinnati, was driving the Chevrolet, according to troopers. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.