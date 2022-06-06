West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday

Two people, including a 69-year-old West Chester man, died following a wrong-way crash Sunday night on I-275 west in Sharonville.
Around 9:47 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was going west on the highway when it crashed head-on into a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country traveling east on I-275 west, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Frank Smith was identified as the driver of the Chrysler and 66-year Nadyne Hawthorne, of Cincinnati, was driving the Chevrolet, according to troopers. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Sharonville police and fire and EMS, Blue Ash police and Montgomery police assisted troopers at the scene.
