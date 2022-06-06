Pedestrian fatally struck by train today in Middletown

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed this morning in Middletown, according to police dispatchers.
The incident happened about 8 a.m. on the tracks at Waneta Street near Oneka Avenue in Middletown. The train was blocking crossings in the area at Oxford State and Yankee Road, but by 9:45 a.m. had started moving again.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office was at the scene and working in a wooded area off the tracks.
According to city officials, the initial call indicated the person was struck near the Waneta and Yankee Rd. intersection.
Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.
In Other News
1
Butler County Democrats select new challenger for Auditor Roger...
2
West Chester man killed in double fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 Sunday
3
Rowing Center project likely to spark interest in Great Miami River
4
Hamilton council to consider development agreement for hotel project
5
Butler County reopens childhood vaccination clinics after more than 2...