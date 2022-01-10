Top local news for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street about 3 p.m. Jan. 7 on a report of a stabbing. They found Timothy Wyatt, 50, with the stab wound.

Wyatt told police, the suspect “slit his throat” and ran back inside, according to the Hamilton Police report.

Upgrades to ‘stone age’ parking garage at government building get the green light

Caption Kevin Johnston works the exit gate at the Butler County Government Services Center parking garage Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Hamilton. Butler County Commissioners have awarded a $200,000 contract to fully automate the garage. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Kevin Johnston works the exit gate at the Butler County Government Services Center parking garage Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Hamilton. Butler County Commissioners have awarded a $200,000 contract to fully automate the garage. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It has been seven years since the Government Services Center parking garage was dubbed a “Stone Age” structure but within months drivers will be able to use it 24/7 and pay with cash or credit cards.

During budget hearings in 2015, Commissioner Cindy Carpenter dubbed the five-story structure at the corner of Court Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard their “stone age” garage, but it has still taken several years to get the wheels turning on automating it, in part because of the cost.

Now, Carpenter is calling it their “new age” garage since she and her fellow commissioners gave the green light to spend $200,000 to fully automate the garage that will be open 24/7 and drivers can use cash or credit to pay. The project, that means more revenues can be generated, should be completed by the end of this quarter.

Second gas station at busy Middletown intersection gets approval

Caption In June, the planning commission unanimously approved the request to allow a gas station to be built at the southwest corner of Manchester Road and Dixie Highway, across the street from Speedway. Then in August, city council denied the request. Credit: Nick Graham Caption In June, the planning commission unanimously approved the request to allow a gas station to be built at the southwest corner of Manchester Road and Dixie Highway, across the street from Speedway. Then in August, city council denied the request. Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A new gas station is coming to Middletown after all.

In June 2021, the planning commission unanimously approved the request to allow a gas station to be built at the southwest corner of Manchester Road and Dixie Highway, across the street from Speedway. Then in August, city council went against the commission and denied the request.

The owners of the property, Healing Word Church, asked council to reconsider its decision, though the language remained the same. Council heard the first reading on Dec. 21, then voted on the second reading last week when two new members, Zack Ferrell and Rodney Muterspaw, were on council.

Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons from COVID-19

Caption Miami Valley Gaming expansion begins Caption Miami Valley Gaming expansion begins

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing continues to make changes and upgrades after learning from COVID-19 the last 22 months, said Craig Robinson, president and general manager.

In 2019, months before COVID-19 changed how business is conducted, the racino, located east of Interstate 75/Ohio 63 interchange in Turtlecreek Twp., proposed adding a hotel, restaurant, parking garage and more gaming machines as part of a $100 million expansion.

Building a hotel has been delayed indefinitely, as the management team waits to see how the hospitality industry changes after COVID-19. What customers expect now may be different in a few years, he said.

Hamilton woman charged in assault at Fairfield bowling alley

Caption Emily Villa was arrested and charged in the assault of a juvenile at a Fairfield Bowling Alley. FAIRFIELD POLICE/CONTRIBUTED Caption Emily Villa was arrested and charged in the assault of a juvenile at a Fairfield Bowling Alley. FAIRFIELD POLICE/CONTRIBUTED

Fairfield police arrested an 18-year-old woman for assaulting a juvenile at a bowling alley right before the new year.

Emily Villa, of Kahn Avenue in Hamilton, was arrested around 11 p.m. Jan. 5, and was issued a summons to be arraigned at the Fairfield Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19, according to court records. She’s charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police said Villa allegedly assaulted a juvenile at Rollhouse Entertainment, a bowling alley at 5181 Dixie Highway. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 and was reported to police by a bowling alley employee.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Longtime, die-hard Bengals fan? We want to hear from you

Caption Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Caption Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

Are you a passionate, longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan who is beyond thrilled that the team is headed to its first playoff appearance in six years this Saturday and, potentially, its first playoff win since 1990?

We want to hear from you.

Please fill out our form below and let us know some basic information, including your name, contact information, when you started rooting for the Bengals and where you’ll be watching the much-anticipated playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati’s 15th playoff game ever.

