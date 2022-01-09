Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons from COVID-19

Acres Buffet stopped serving when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all businesses closed at the height of COVID-19. The buffet never reopened.

Robinson, named president and general manager eight months ago after serving on the board of managers, said MVG officials met with customers who told them they weren’t as comfortable eating at a buffet post COVID-19 as they were before and they wanted “something different.”

The former buffet will turn into Lucia’s Italian and Route 63 Comfort Classics. Lucia’s will offer traditional classic Italian food like pasta, pizza, calzone and lasagna and Route 63 will serve the comfort food that was popular on the buffet, including fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Robinson said.

The restaurants should be open by mid-summer, he said.

The expanded outdoor gaming area will feature more than 200 of the newest VLT titles and an outdoor bar area, Robinson said. He said the new area will be “a very comfortable environment” for those who choose to smoke while gambling.

Robinson said he didn’t want to disclose the cost of the construction. He said it’s unclear how many employees will be hired once the restaurants and outdoor gaming area open.

Robinson said he has stressed cleanliness to the housekeeping staff. He said the VLTs and restrooms are constantly being sanitized. Customers have told Robinson they patronize MVG because it’s clean and they feel safe, he said.

Miami Valley plans on offering sports wagering at multiple locations within the existing facility once a timeline and regulatory framework are released by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, he said.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Robinson said when he moved to the Midwest he was surprised he couldn’t bet on college and professional sports or play VLTs at the grocery store. Now gambling, what he called “a great America pastime,” is becoming “more socially acceptable.”

He said MVG offers more than just a place to gamble. He said some people choose to visit MVG because they want to have a drink in the bar, watch games on the many televisions or listen to live bands.

“We have a diversification of entertainment in this building that you don’t have anywhere else,” he said while standing in the Center Bar lounge. “We offer the whole entertainment package. One stop shop.”

Since opening nine years ago, MVG has delivered more than $270 million in gaming taxes to the Ohio Lottery and $83 million in taxes to the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association. The racino is owned by Delaware North and Churchill Downs Inc.

Ohio racinos operate on a fiscal year schedule, which starts in July. They are in the midst of their fiscal 2022.

MVG has brought in just more than $90.2 million in net wins so far in its fiscal year, with the most recent month, November, seeing $16.9 million in net wins, well above the $11.4 million the racino saw in November 2020.

Net win is net revenue remaining after prizes to players are paid out, lottery officials say.

MVG reported a total net win of nearly $73.9 million for the first five months of fiscal year 2020. It saw a total $134.8 million in net wins for the whole of fiscal year 2020.

