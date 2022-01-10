Council approves rezoning request, second gas station coming to one of Middletown’s gateways

After the legislation passed, the Rev. Don Shepherd, pastor of Healing Word Church, and applicant Amarjit Takhar shook hands and left the city council meeting.

Takhar has indicated he’d spend about $3.5 million constructing a gas station with five pumps.

During the citizen comment portion of the city council meeting, Stephen Hightower II, from Hightower Petroleum in Middletown, told council his company has worked with Takhar, who owns 35 stores in the state, for seven years.

He said competition creates lower gas prices and the average gas station/convenience store creates 17 jobs.

Shepherd said Healing Word purchased the property in 1998 in hopes of building a church and parking lot, but architects later determined the property size was inadequate.

In the last 24 years, since it’s zoned commercial and not residential, the church has paid $40,000 in taxes, according to Shepherd.

“We need to sell the property,” he told council at an earlier meeting.

In Other News:

Nenni was named the city’s vice mayor after an executive session. With Condrey as mayor, that means for the first time in Middletown’s history, the mayor and vice mayor are women.

With the addition of rookies Ferrell and Muterspaw, the city council has 10 years of council experience. Moon has served six years and Condrey and Nenni two each.