Top local news for Monday, April 11, 2022

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. today and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

They found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart.

Amy Numrich is a librarian who creates cultural dishes for the community

Caption Librarian Amy Numrich's "Sunday Sauce and Meatballs recipe puts a practical twist on a traditional Italian staple." CONTRIBUTED Caption Librarian Amy Numrich's "Sunday Sauce and Meatballs recipe puts a practical twist on a traditional Italian staple." CONTRIBUTED

HAMILTON — Tucked away in a top drawer of a cabinet on the basement floor of the Hamilton’s Lane Library sits a collection of spices. Assistant Branch Manager Amy Numrich has dozens of international flavors organized alphabetically, as any librarian is supposed to do. It reminds you of the old card catalogs patrons used to find books to borrow before computers simplified the process.

But Numrich doesn’t lend out these spices from the library. She gives them away in specially-made packages for recipes such as falafel, Cuban ropa vieja, and other popular dishes from around the world.

“I pull them all in the amount needed, along with the list of ingredients to pick up at the store, and even a little history about the country where the recipe comes from,” Numrich explained as she checked her spice supply. “You don’t want to go out and spend all this money on a recipe you might not like. I can introduce people to these spices with them spending a fortune and then they can pick up more if they like them.”

Fairfield’s 5-year infrastructure blueprint set to be approved today

Caption Crews pave a section of South Gilmore Road at Ohio 4 on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Fairfield. Caption Crews pave a section of South Gilmore Road at Ohio 4 on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Fairfield.

City Council is expected to approve Fairfield’s expected investment in the city’s capital infrastructure today.

Fairfield’s Capital Improvement Program is designed to ensure the “most critical needs are addressed” and additional needs are strategically analyzed for the appropriate funding, said City Manager Scott Timmer.

“This is an aggressive program to address the city’s infrastructure,” he said.

Fairfield High School athletes to benefit from ‘Super Fan Jim Fund’

Caption Crossroads school staff are pictured in the "Super Fan Jim" shirts are Debbie McCune, school nurse; Jen Crawley, EL teacher; Shannon Cupp, assistant principal; Francine Ross, secretary; Shannon Jarvis, educational assistant, and Jenni Meier, physical education teacher. CONTRIBUTED Caption Crossroads school staff are pictured in the "Super Fan Jim" shirts are Debbie McCune, school nurse; Jen Crawley, EL teacher; Shannon Cupp, assistant principal; Francine Ross, secretary; Shannon Jarvis, educational assistant, and Jenni Meier, physical education teacher. CONTRIBUTED

On a recent school day, a group of Fairfield Crossroads Middle School staff paid homage to a man who touched their lives and so many in the Fairfield High School sporting world.

They wore T-shirts to honor James “Super Fan Jim” Bradshaw.

Bradshaw died suddenly Feb.12 at the age of 75. Bradshaw was a fixture at almost every Fairfield High School sporting event - home or away. He was easily recognized by his vest and floppy bright red hat.

Rock donated at 95-year-old Middletown Cemetery to honor 233 veterans

Caption City of Middletown employees recently set a rock at the Middletown Cemetery on First Avenue that will honor the 233 veterans buried there. SUBMITTED PHOTO Caption City of Middletown employees recently set a rock at the Middletown Cemetery on First Avenue that will honor the 233 veterans buried there. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A rock has been donated to a 95-year-old Middletown cemetery and soon a plaque will be added to honor the 233 veterans buried there.

Deb Morrison, chair of the cemetery board, said the board has searched for the “right rock” to be set at the Middletown Pioneers Cemetery on First Avenue.

She said the rock was discovered by board member Charlene Kiniyalocts at a home construction site in Hunter, then it was donated by Martin Construction and recently set by city of Middletown employees.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Upcoming F.R.E.S.H. Air event aims to educate children while providing fun activities

Caption Bubbles are always popular for kids at the F.R.E.S.H. Air Fair as shown here in this photo from the 2019 event. It will be held this year on April 23 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. CONTRIBUTED/BOB RATTERMAN Caption Bubbles are always popular for kids at the F.R.E.S.H. Air Fair as shown here in this photo from the 2019 event. It will be held this year on April 23 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. CONTRIBUTED/BOB RATTERMAN

Organizers are hoping for a breath of F.R.E.S.H. Air when the annual community gathering resumes after a two-year absence bringing information and kid-centered fun back.

The event is organized by the Coalition for a Healthy Community – Oxford Ohio as a way for residents to learn more about local non-profit organizations as well as safety and health options, while offering hands-on fun things for kids. The F.R.E.S.H. Air Fair originated with McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and has come under the coalition umbrella, held each year in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day.

The Kiwanis event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23, with the F.R.E.S.H. Air Fair running from 9 a.m. to noon, all at Talawanda High School.

