Rock donated at 95-year-old Middletown Cemetery to honor 233 veterans

The cemetery began as four acres of land surveyed by James Heaton, and set aside as a potter’s field, according to library records. The plot of land expanded by two acres in 1863, and five acres in 1869.

On May 25, 1878, the Middletown Cemetery Association was organized. The cemetery was run by the association until financial difficulties caused it to close. Then financial responsibility for the cemetery was passed onto the city of Middletown.

This was not the first cemetery in Middletown. That honor goes to the Old Middletown Burying Grounds, located on the eastern bank of the Great Miami River and, according to tradition, was first used to inter a hunter who died in an accident in 1798.

The burying grounds were partially washed out during a 1802 flood, with human remains lost to the river; the recurring threat to this area of ground prompted Daniel Doty to set aside some of his farm land to establish a more sustainable resting place for the city’s deceased, according to library records.