Butler County deputy involved in shooting of suspect

No details about the shooting itself were provided, but the release said one suspect was transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital after the officer-involved shooting.

The release from Jones said the investigation is ongoing and further updates would be provided as the investigation proceeds.

Matt Aaron, a resident at the apartment complex, told our news partners at WCPO-TV that he received an email stating that the complex’s gym area would be closed down “due to an emergency.” Residents were also asked to avoid the area near the gym.

“It’s kind of weird on a Saturday morning to have something like this go on here,” Aaron said.

Aaron said another resident told him she heard 4-6 gunshots before calling the police.

Aaron said he also heard the person shot potentially had a knife, but the sheriff’s office has not confirmed that.

“It’s scary for it to be so close to home,” Aaron told WCPO.