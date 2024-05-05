Lakota names former district teacher new school superintendent

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Whitely to Lakota Local Schools,” said Board President Julie Shaffer. “She brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm for public education and a strong commitment to upholding a positive culture for both students and staff. We look forward to her ideas for continuing to carry out Lakota’s mission to provide a student-centered learning experience for every single child.”

The decision came after a final round of interviews that included various stakeholders, a district release said.

The district release cited Whitely’s record of promoting professional growth and development, plus developing trust and partnership within the community.

“In previous leadership roles, she has demonstrated her ability to lead efforts centered on achievement and growth for both students and staff,” the release said

The board also cited Whitely’s background in curriculum and instruction, noting her most recent position as assistant superintendent at Wyoming City Schools, where she has served since 2018. At Wyoming, she co-developed the district’s strategic plan, “Attributes of a Learner” profile, which the release likened to Lakota’s “Portrait of a Graduate”. She also gained experience in facilities planning.

Whitely has ties to Lakota, where she taught English and served as the department chair at Lakota East High School for five years.

“I am honored to be the next Superintendent of Lakota Local Schools,” Whitely said. “I look forward to working with the various stakeholders to enhance instruction and nurture a positive culture so that all Lakota students can thrive and grow. Together, we will continue to hone our strengths while still having a growth mindset for change and learning.”

The district will have a meet-and-greet reception Monday at 5 p.m. in the Lakota East Freshman cafeteria for the community. The reception will take place prior to the board’s regularly scheduled listening session and meeting.

Suzanna Davis was the other finalist for the superintendent job. She is the former Lakota East High School principal and currently senior director of student services at Middletown Schools.