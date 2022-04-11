Wounded man drives to Hamilton police station after shooting

Hamilton police this morning are investigating the shooting of a man who drove himself to the police station.
Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. today and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.
They found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart.
“He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street),” Burkhardt said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and detectives are investigating.
In Other News
1
Fairfield’s 5-year infrastructure blueprint set to be approved today
2
Upcoming F.R.E.S.H. Air event aims to educate children while providing...
3
McCrabb: The music, friendship ended too soon when William ‘Kippy’...
4
Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’
5
Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park returns for second year
About the Author