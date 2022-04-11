BreakingNews
Wounded man drives to Hamilton police station after shooting
journal-news logo
X

Wounded man drives to Hamilton police station after shooting

Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Hamilton Police on Wilson Street this morning where a man said he was shot then drove to the police station. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
27 minutes ago

Hamilton police this morning are investigating the shooting of a man who drove himself to the police station.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said he and Officer Kristy Collins heard the constant honking of a car horn about 8:15 a.m. today and went out to the Front Street parking lot to investigate.

They found a man behind the wheel with a gunshot wound, said Burkhart.

“He said he was shot somewhere around Wilson (Street),” Burkhardt said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and detectives are investigating.

ExploreEx-Hamilton chiropractor sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sex crimes

In Other News
1
Fairfield’s 5-year infrastructure blueprint set to be approved today
2
Upcoming F.R.E.S.H. Air event aims to educate children while providing...
3
McCrabb: The music, friendship ended too soon when William ‘Kippy’...
4
Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’
5
Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park returns for second year

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top