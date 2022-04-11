Fairfield High School athletes to benefit from ‘Super Fan Jim Fund’

Bradshaw’s death left an immediate void. He was a favorite of many Fairfield student-athletes, coaches, and parents.

A “Super Fan Jim Fund” was created by the Bradshaw family in collaboration with the Fairfield Athletic Boosters. Start-up funding has come from the sale of T-shirts emblazoned with Bradshaw’s trademark hat and the wording “One Tribe.” All sale proceeds will go to the fund, said Aaron Blankenship, Fairfield athletic director.