Fairfield High School athletes to benefit from ‘Super Fan Jim Fund’

Crossroads school staff are pictured in the "Super Fan Jim" shirts are Debbie McCune, school nurse; Jen Crawley, EL teacher; Shannon Cupp, assistant principal; Francine Ross, secretary; Shannon Jarvis, educational assistant, and Jenni Meier, physical education teacher. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago

On a recent school day, a group of Fairfield Crossroads Middle School staff paid homage to a man who touched their lives and so many in the Fairfield High School sporting world.

They wore T-shirts to honor James “Super Fan Jim” Bradshaw.

Bradshaw died suddenly Feb.12 at the age of 75. Bradshaw was a fixture at almost every Fairfield High School sporting event - home or away. He was easily recognized by his vest and floppy bright red hat.

Bradshaw’s death left an immediate void. He was a favorite of many Fairfield student-athletes, coaches, and parents.

A “Super Fan Jim Fund” was created by the Bradshaw family in collaboration with the Fairfield Athletic Boosters. Start-up funding has come from the sale of T-shirts emblazoned with Bradshaw’s trademark hat and the wording “One Tribe.” All sale proceeds will go to the fund, said Aaron Blankenship, Fairfield athletic director.

“The fund will focus on providing opportunities and equipment for Fairfield student-athletes in need,” he said.

Short-sleeved T-shirts are $12 to $16 depending on size, and shirts with long sleeves are $16 to $18, also depending on size. To order visit HERE.

