Top local news for Friday, July 8, 2022

West Side’s 12-and-under team is trying to win its 37th consecutive district title and hoping to keep that streak alive in the first step to Williamsport, Pa., where the World Series is played annually. The winner of the District 9 tournament advances to the state tournament next weekend in Elyria.

WSLL beat Loveland 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the winners bracket final 6 p.m. Saturday against Anderson. The one-game championship is Monday.

Five Points intersection to completely close July 15 as roundabout work moves forward

Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Five Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built.

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the entire Five Points intersection for the fifth and final phase of roundabout construction begins at 7 p.m. July 15.

“As planned, Grand Boulevard, Hamilton Mason Road, Hancock Avenue, Tuley Road, and Tylersville Road will be closed at the intersection for 10 days for connection to the roundabout,” the BCEO said in a release.

Weather permitting, the roads and the new roundabout will be open to traffic at 6 a.m. July 25.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard to host Sunday afternoon jazz concert

Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley.

Four accomplished jazz artists are set to perform at a Sunday afternoon concert at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard.

“One of the main reasons we did this with Hamilton’s Urban Backyard is to bring consistently good, different, eclectic live music to Hamilton. Obviously, RiversEdge is phenomenal and N2 (North Second Tap and Bottle Shop) has some great music, and we wanted to build on that, locally, as far as always bringing different bands and different types of music to the city. Sundays just felt right with jazz,” said Jeff Bucalo, who own’s Hamilton’s Urban Backyard with his wife, Gina, and Dave and Emily Ernst.

The concert will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and feature Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley and The Phil DeGreg Trio. The Phil DeGreg Trio is made up of DeGreg on piano, Aaron Jacobs on bass and John Taylor on Drums. Admission is free.

West Chester dad recovers from double lung transplant following COVID-19 bout

Matt Kemp and his family celebrated the day he returned home after months at University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital. Kemp was there because of having COVID-19.

The coronavirus made its way through Matt Kemp’s West Chester Twp. home in November 2021 for the second time — where it first reached his wife, Angela. She had a minor case that the family tried to confine to the basement.

Given Matt’s good health, frequent check-ups, active lifestyle, young age and his harmless past experience with the coronavirus, he wasn’t particularly worried when he caught it nearly a week after his wife did.

“I had already had it previously in 2020, and I was sick for a few days and then I was fine,” Matt said. “With COVID, I don’t know if you’ve had it, you kinda just feel ‘meh,’ you know? Just ‘ugh.’ It isn’t great, but, I didn’t feel like I had it bad.”

Fairfield’s outdoor drinking district goes into effect on Monday

Fairfield's DORA is set to launch on Monday, July 11, 2022. The microscope-shaped district will allow several businesses -- namely Applebee's, Berds Grill & Bar, Fairfield Pub, and Richards Pizza -- to sell alocholic beverages in authorized DORA to-go cups from noon to midnight seven days a week. The Fairfield Community Arts Center will also offer DORA beverages at select events. Om India, Flub's, and Snip Tease will allow DORA cups inside their establishments.

The public rollout of the Fairfield designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, isn’t until Thursday’s Naked Karate Girls performance at the bimonthly Groovin’ on the Green concert series.

But businesses participating in the city’s DORA can start selling beverages in the specialized to-go cups starting noon on Monday.

City Council last month unanimously supported the creation of the 27-acre DORA district, and Councilman Matt Davidson said “it’s great for Fairfield” because it can help attract people and families to the city.

5 things to do this weekend in Butler County

Visitors stroll through Hamilton Flea, a monthly urban artisan market, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Marcum Park in Hamilton.

As summer moves on, the area is staying busy with lots to do each weekend. Here is a list of five things to check out.

