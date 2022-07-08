BreakingNews
Fairfield’s outdoor drinking district goes into effect on Monday
Five Points intersection to completely close tonight as roundabout work moves forward

Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Fine Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE

Work is seen being done Feb. 23, 2022 at Fine Points in Hamilton/Fairfield Twp., where a roundabout is being built. CONTRIBUTED/FAIRFIELD TWP. FACEBOOK PAGE

Updated 4 minutes ago

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the entire Five Points intersection for the fifth and final phase of roundabout construction begins at 7 p.m. today.

“As planned, Grand Boulevard, Hamilton Mason Road, Hancock Avenue, Tuley Road, and Tylersville Road will be closed at the intersection for 10 days for connection to the roundabout,” the BCEO said in a release.

Weather permitting, the roads and the new roundabout will be open to traffic at 6 a.m. July 25.

“No marked detour will be posted; message boards will be placed on each roadway near the roundabout. Additional road closure warning barricades and signs will be placed at various locations farther from the intersection to divert traffic. Motorists are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly,” said the BCEO.

