5 things to do this weekend in Butler County

On this Saturday, visitors may learn to card and spin wool, and gather clues for a scavenger hunt.

Hamilton Flea at Marcum Park

The monthly Hamilton Flea, featuring dozens of local vendors and crafters, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park at Second and Dayton streets. There are multiple food trucks and local businesses nearby will be open. Adult beverages are available at the Flea.

Concert at RiversEdge

On Saturday, Joshua Ray Walker will perform with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression at RiversEdge amphitheater. This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will perform at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Joshua Ray Walker at 9 p.m. Both artists are returning to RiversEdge. They played the venue last year, and each artist received a lot of great feedback.

Movies in local parks

Middletown is the location for a Family Movie Night at 8 p.m. Saturday. This week the show is Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”. It will be shown in the grass area in front of the downtown YMCA at 1020 Manchester Ave. Organizers say there will be free snacks. Families should bring something to sit on. Follow facebook.com/FamilyMovieNightsMiddletown for more details and upcoming movie showings.

Over at the Trenton Community Park at 440 Dell Drive in Trenton, there will be a showing of “Ghostbusters Afterlife.” The film starts at dusk and is part of Trenton’s 2022 Summer Movies in the Park. Heather’s Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck will be on-site. There will be free popcorn.

Visit a farmers market

The always popular farmers market in Uptown Oxford will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. in the parking lot north of Memorial Park. Local vendors and farmers will have food products and crafts for sale. Learn more at oxfordfarmersmarket.com.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market will also be open. Visitors will find it around the Butler County Courthouse at High and Court streets. It happens from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October. Get more information at hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.com.

West Chester Market, the township’s farmers market with multiple vendors, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MidPointe Library parking lot, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. Get more information at westchesteroh.org/our-community/west-chester-market.

