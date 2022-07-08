5 things to do this weekend in Butler County

As summer moves on, the area is staying busy with lots to do each weekend. Here is a list of five things to check out.
Butler County Historical Society quilt event
Quilt-making has had a significant role in history for centuries, and one new exhibition presented by the Butler County Historical Society, “Quilted Treasures: Stories in the Stitches” will share more about the cultural significance of quilts.
“Quilted Treasures: Stories in the Stitches” will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
On this Saturday, visitors may learn to card and spin wool, and gather clues for a scavenger hunt.
Hamilton Flea at Marcum Park
Credit: Nick Graham
The monthly Hamilton Flea, featuring dozens of local vendors and crafters, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park at Second and Dayton streets. There are multiple food trucks and local businesses nearby will be open. Adult beverages are available at the Flea.
Concert at RiversEdge
On Saturday, Joshua Ray Walker will perform with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression at RiversEdge amphitheater. This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will perform at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Joshua Ray Walker at 9 p.m. Both artists are returning to RiversEdge. They played the venue last year, and each artist received a lot of great feedback.
Movies in local parks
Credit: Sony Pictures/EPK.tv
Middletown is the location for a Family Movie Night at 8 p.m. Saturday. This week the show is Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”. It will be shown in the grass area in front of the downtown YMCA at 1020 Manchester Ave. Organizers say there will be free snacks. Families should bring something to sit on. Follow facebook.com/FamilyMovieNightsMiddletown for more details and upcoming movie showings.
Over at the Trenton Community Park at 440 Dell Drive in Trenton, there will be a showing of “Ghostbusters Afterlife.” The film starts at dusk and is part of Trenton’s 2022 Summer Movies in the Park. Heather’s Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck will be on-site. There will be free popcorn.
Visit a farmers market
The always popular farmers market in Uptown Oxford will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. in the parking lot north of Memorial Park. Local vendors and farmers will have food products and crafts for sale. Learn more at oxfordfarmersmarket.com.
Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market will also be open. Visitors will find it around the Butler County Courthouse at High and Court streets. It happens from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October. Get more information at hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.com.
West Chester Market, the township’s farmers market with multiple vendors, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MidPointe Library parking lot, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. Get more information at westchesteroh.org/our-community/west-chester-market.
