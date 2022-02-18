Top local news for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Known for its root beer floats and foot-long hot dogs, the menu has remained virtually the same since it first open in the spring of 1937, said the Jolivette brothers, who are two of five children of the drive-in founders Vince Sr. and Betty Jolivette.

Despite the fact that Jolly’s is packed whenever it opens for the season ― the 165 Brookwood Ave. location opened this past Thursday and the 210 N. Erie Blvd. opened the week prior ― Greg said he still gets nervous ahead of opening day.

Five officers on leave following Monroe fatal shooting

Caption A man was shot and killed by Monroe Police Officers in that area of New Garver Road Friday night. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Caption A man was shot and killed by Monroe Police Officers in that area of New Garver Road Friday night. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Five Monroe Police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation of the fatal shooting of Dustin Booth on Feb. 11 at Ohio 63 and New Garver Road.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at 10:44 p.m. after hours of Monroe officers trying to talk and negotiate with 35-year-old Booth, who was experiencing mental health issues, according to a press release issued by Monroe Police.

Booth’s wife called 911 about 2:10 p.m. stating her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis. She also said he was a danger to himself and to others.

Amp House will be ‘a one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery,’ owners say

Caption The city of Hamilton is proposing to sell a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery and distillery with a taproom called Amp House brewing. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Caption The city of Hamilton is proposing to sell a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery and distillery with a taproom called Amp House brewing. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

HAMILTON — It is believed a new local craft brewery can be a catalyst for development along Maple Avenue after it opens in 2023, but that’s all pending City Council’s approval next week.

Next week, council will hear updated legislation that will sell a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. for $1 to Great Miami Brewing, Inc., and its owners plan to convert it to a local craft brewery and distillery with a taproom called Amp House Brewing.

Ryan Harper, who will own the brewery and distillery with Greg Snow, said they are scheduled to open in early 2023, and are working with Community Design Alliance. He said that team has “come up with many cool ideas for a one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery.”

Hamilton sees two shootings in two nights

Caption A Hamilton mother, with children attending Fairwood Elementary School, expressed concern Friday about a man in a van she said tried to lure children with promises of ice cream. Caption A Hamilton mother, with children attending Fairwood Elementary School, expressed concern Friday about a man in a van she said tried to lure children with promises of ice cream.

Police are investigating two shootings this week in Hamilton — one that put a man in the hospital.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Cincinnati man was shot outside at a Belle Avenue residence, according to Hamilton Police.

Randall Patton, 31, went to the residence in the 1000 block of Belle at about 6:54 p.m., where there was a dispute and he was shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Judge appointed to hear Butler County auditor’s criminal case

Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. FILE Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Caption Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. FILE Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

A visiting judge has been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over the felony criminal case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas judges in the general division recused themselves from the case, and an arraignment before Judge Jennifer McElfresh set for Thursday was vacated. A new arraignment date has not yet been set.

Retired Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Daniel T. Hogan was appointed as filed today with the county clerk of office.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Entire community invited to new monthly worship event led by multiple churches

Caption “Hamilton Community Worship Circle” at The Presbyterian Church will bring people together through worship music on Sunday nights, once a month. CONTRIBUTED Caption “Hamilton Community Worship Circle” at The Presbyterian Church will bring people together through worship music on Sunday nights, once a month. CONTRIBUTED

Community members are already talking about it and showing up for a new event The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton is spearheading with other area churches. The community-wide event, “Hamilton Community Worship Circle” will bring people together through worship music on Sunday nights, once a month.

“I had been looking for ways within ministry to react to all of the racial upheaval that we’ve had over the past couple of years, and music being my go-to, I thought, if I can be a part of bringing people together through music, then maybe we can ascend above some of these differences, and that’s happened. That’s probably the most rewarding thing about it,” said Mark Provart, director of praise, youth and young adult ministries at The Presby.

He said everybody’s coming together under the banner of worship, and that has been an easy way to unite people.

