Top local news for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

News
Updated 11 minutes ago

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.

85 years of Jolly’s: Drive-in stand remains popular for root beer and footlongs

Jolly’s, a beloved Hamilton staple, celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, and Mike and Greg Jolivette say their family couldn’t have done it without the thousands of people who made it run every year.

Known for its root beer floats and foot-long hot dogs, the menu has remained virtually the same since it first open in the spring of 1937, said the Jolivette brothers, who are two of five children of the drive-in founders Vince Sr. and Betty Jolivette.

Despite the fact that Jolly’s is packed whenever it opens for the season ― the 165 Brookwood Ave. location opened this past Thursday and the 210 N. Erie Blvd. opened the week prior ― Greg said he still gets nervous ahead of opening day.

READ THE FULL STORY

Five officers on leave following Monroe fatal shooting

Five Monroe Police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation of the fatal shooting of Dustin Booth on Feb. 11 at Ohio 63 and New Garver Road.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at 10:44 p.m. after hours of Monroe officers trying to talk and negotiate with 35-year-old Booth, who was experiencing mental health issues, according to a press release issued by Monroe Police.

Booth’s wife called 911 about 2:10 p.m. stating her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis. She also said he was a danger to himself and to others.

READ THE FULL STORY

Amp House will be ‘a one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery,’ owners say

HAMILTON — It is believed a new local craft brewery can be a catalyst for development along Maple Avenue after it opens in 2023, but that’s all pending City Council’s approval next week.

Next week, council will hear updated legislation that will sell a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. for $1 to Great Miami Brewing, Inc., and its owners plan to convert it to a local craft brewery and distillery with a taproom called Amp House Brewing.

Ryan Harper, who will own the brewery and distillery with Greg Snow, said they are scheduled to open in early 2023, and are working with Community Design Alliance. He said that team has “come up with many cool ideas for a one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton sees two shootings in two nights

Police are investigating two shootings this week in Hamilton — one that put a man in the hospital.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a Cincinnati man was shot outside at a Belle Avenue residence, according to Hamilton Police.

Randall Patton, 31, went to the residence in the 1000 block of Belle at about 6:54 p.m., where there was a dispute and he was shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

READ THE FULL STORY

Judge appointed to hear Butler County auditor’s criminal case

A visiting judge has been appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over the felony criminal case against county Auditor Roger Reynolds.

All seven Butler County Common Pleas judges in the general division recused themselves from the case, and an arraignment before Judge Jennifer McElfresh set for Thursday was vacated. A new arraignment date has not yet been set.

Retired Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Daniel T. Hogan was appointed as filed today with the county clerk of office.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Entire community invited to new monthly worship event led by multiple churches

Community members are already talking about it and showing up for a new event The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton is spearheading with other area churches. The community-wide event, “Hamilton Community Worship Circle” will bring people together through worship music on Sunday nights, once a month.

“I had been looking for ways within ministry to react to all of the racial upheaval that we’ve had over the past couple of years, and music being my go-to, I thought, if I can be a part of bringing people together through music, then maybe we can ascend above some of these differences, and that’s happened. That’s probably the most rewarding thing about it,” said Mark Provart, director of praise, youth and young adult ministries at The Presby.

He said everybody’s coming together under the banner of worship, and that has been an easy way to unite people.

READ THE FULL STORY

