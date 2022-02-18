Hamilton sees two shootings in two nights

The investigation by detectives is continuing and no charges had been filed by Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, shots were fired in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue, missing people but causing damage to a residence, according to the police report.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. where the suspect shot at a 51-year-old man and in the process, a residence was damaged in the gunfire. A teen was in the residence at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries, and no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.