Top local news for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

In the meantime, customers will throw her a retirement party on Sunday, because that’s the one day a week the pizzeria along Eaton Avenue is closed.

“I’ve been here 24 years, so it’s time to retire,” said Willis, who will turn 65 in July.

Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate drugs, firearms and cash

Caption Butler County law enforcement on Dec. 16, 2021 served search warrants at a Trenton home that resulted in the confiscation of firearms, methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash. Credit: Contributed photo Caption Butler County law enforcement on Dec. 16, 2021 served search warrants at a Trenton home that resulted in the confiscation of firearms, methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a Trenton man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs after multiple traffic stops and search warrants were conducted.

Kaleb Garrison, 27, was booked into the Middletown Jail after the Dec. 16 search warrants led to the confiscation of several firearms, methamphetamine, LSD and a large amount of cash, the BCSO reported.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) with the assistance of the Middletown and Trenton police departments worked together on the searches and arrest.

Man who chased down alleged purse snatcher honored by Butler Co. Sheriff, victim

Caption Deshawn Pressley, 29, of Middletown, received a "Citizens Award" from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones Thursday. Pressley chased down a man who allegedly stole a purse belonging to Patricia Goins, 87, of Trenton. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Deshawn Pressley, 29, of Middletown, received a "Citizens Award" from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones Thursday. Pressley chased down a man who allegedly stole a purse belonging to Patricia Goins, 87, of Trenton. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Prior to the morning of Dec. 5, Trenton resident Patricia Goins and Middletown resident Deshawn Pressley would have had to be considered an Odd Couple.

She’s an 87-year-old great-grandmother and he’s a 27-year-old father of a 1-year-old.

But now, following the events that Sunday morning at a local Kroger, the two have become the best of friends.

New Lakota board member sworn in early

Caption Isaac Adi, left, is sworn in early to Lakota School Board by school board member Lynda O'Connor before the meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Lakota Plains Junior School in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Isaac Adi, left, is sworn in early to Lakota School Board by school board member Lynda O'Connor before the meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Lakota Plains Junior School in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

One of the newly elected members of Lakota Schools’ governing board got an early start Thursday on being sworn into office.

Isaac Adi, a first-time candidate who won one of the three contested Lakota Board of Education seats in November, took his oath of office earlier than the traditional early January time frame for such action.

Adi, who will not officially begin his four-year term as a school board member until Jan. 1, said he requested the current board swear him in as was his personal preference.

“I just want to get ready to start work on day one,” said Adi.

Those leaving Monroe City Council after 60 years ‘truly will be missed’

Caption Monroe City Council placed a 0.5 percent income/earnings tax increase on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for safety services and infrastructure improvements. GREG LYNCH/STAFF Caption Monroe City Council placed a 0.5 percent income/earnings tax increase on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for safety services and infrastructure improvements. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Monroe celebrated three residents who served 60 years on city council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Anna Hale and Todd Hickman didn’t seek re-election in November. Hale served on council for 15 years and Hickman served 21 years.

Robert “Bob” Routson, who retired this year six months before his term expired, also was honored. He served on city council for 24 years, the longest tenure of the seven members. His resignation ended a 52-year association with Monroe that started in 1969 when he joined the volunteer fire department.

Best of 2021: Hamilton’s youth took the spotlight in top stories this year

Caption Hamilton West side Little League honored with parade Caption Hamilton West side Little League honored with parade

2021 will be remembered by many in Hamilton as a year of the kids.

The West Side Little League team charmed a country, including Butler County and Greater Cincinnati, with its plucky, don’t-quit attitude that led to the finals of the Little League World Series.

And then there were The Cunningham Sisters, who won praise for their individual voices and smooth Gospel harmonies from judges on the NBC-TV program, “The Voice.”

Badin High School’s football season led to the state championship final.

