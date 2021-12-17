Those leaving Monroe City Council after 60 years ‘truly will be missed’

All three received standing ovations from those in the City Council Chambers.

Next year’s seven-person council will include Mayor Jason Frentzel, Vice Mayor Keith Funk and members Marc Bellapianta, Tom Callahan, Kelly Clark, Christina McElfresh and Ben Wagner.

Frentzel said those leaving council “truly will be missed.”

McElfresh said it’s difficult to replace all that experience on council.

“We have lost a lot of history,” she said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS: An ordinance authorizing a 3.5% cost of living to non union employees was unanimously approved. Assistant City Manager Kacey Waggaman said the raise will cost $125,000 in additional payroll.

Council also cancelled its last meeting of the year, scheduled for Dec. 28. Brock said there was no pending legislation.

Caption Robert "Bob" Routson served 24 years on Monroe City Council.