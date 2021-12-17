New Lakota board member sworn in early

“And the community will be involved and will involve taxpayers, parents … because it’s all about the students,” said Adi.

He said the new board, which will also include his campaign partner and fellow conservative Darbi Boddy, will do things “the right way” and “be professional.”

The current board was the target of a lawsuit, which was settled earlier this year, referring to allegations the board did not adequately meet some Ohio public meeting laws.

Explore Judge rules Lakota school board violated Ohio public meeting laws

And in October the board was named in a separate lawsuit alleging free speech violations by a school parent.

Adi and Boddy two ran together and one of their shared campaign mailers summed up their key positions by stating: “return to academic excellence;” “supports parental authority regarding medical freedom of choice;” “against Critical Race Theory” and “against progressive sex education.”

Lakota officials have contended Critical Race Theory is not taught in the 17,000-student district.

Adi did not address the current board, nor the meeting audience beyond thanking them.

The meeting also marked the last board gathering for one-term member Brad Lovell, who did not run for re-election and Michael Pearl, who lost in November’s election.

Current board President Kelley Casper won re-election in November.

The new board’s first meeting, which will include the annual organizational actions - where board president and vice-president are voted on by members and committee assignments are made - will be either Jan. 10 or Jan. 11.

A date, which will allow all district officials to attend, will be chosen and announced later, said Casper.

(Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this story)