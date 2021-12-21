Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly making threat that closed Lakota school

Liberty Junior School on Dutchland Parkway in Liberty Twp. was closed after the threat was received via social media Sunday might, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, the school “learned of a direct threat of a potential shooting ... that has been shared via social media,” Principal Eric Bauman said in an email to parents on Monday. “The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating is threat. Because the investigation is continuing right now, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, Liberty Junior School will be closed today.”

BCSO Capt. Rick Bucheit said unlike some of the copycat messages circulating via TikTok last week, this threat was more specific.

“This was different. It said ‘I’m shooting up LJS tomorrow’ ... that was what was said last night. Then (they) had the nerve to say, ‘if not tomorrow, Tuesday,’” Bucheit said.

The message was sent on Snapchat.

Because the threat was more specific, Bucheit said the district decided to be as cautious as possible.