Teen girl accused of making threat against Lakota school released

The teen is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 24 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Kathleen Romans.

“We are looking into the facts,” said attorney David Washington, who is representing the teen. “Clearly, my client had no intention of causing any damage and harm. Hence we were able to have he released today and will continue to attempt to bring this matter to a favorable resolution,” he said Tuesday.

The girl admitted to making the threat to shoot up Liberty Junior School on social media to get out of school, according to Butler County Juvenile Court documents.

“She stated she sent the threat because she did not want to go to school,” Detective Mike Steele wrote on the court complaint.

Liberty Junior School on Dutchland Parkway in Liberty Twp. was closed after the threat was received via social media on the night of Dec. 19, according to the district and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO Capt. Rick Bucheit said unlike some of the copycat messages circulating via TikTok, this threat was more specific.

“This was different. It said, ‘I’m shooting up LJS tomorrow’ ... that was what was said last night. Then (they) had the nerve to say, ‘if not tomorrow, Tuesday,’” Bucheit said.