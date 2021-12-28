Ross Twp. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Brandon Sparks, of Millville-Oxford Road, was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Stillwell Road in Reily Twp.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our firefighters last night while off-duty,” the fie department posted on Facebook today. “Brandon Sparks joined Ross Township Fire Department as an Explorer while in high school and was hired as a part-time firefighter/EMT after graduation. He recently celebrated his 5 year anniversary with the department. You will be missed tremendously and loved forever by all of us. Once arrangements are made we will post them.”